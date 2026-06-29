11 Hands-Down Best Costco Foods For Feeding A Crowd

If you entertain often, chances are you know the best spots for buying goods in bulk. And, there happens to be no better place to shop for all of your entertaining essentials than Costco. The store is known for its large package sizes and low prices, making it a must for folks who are in the market for everything from paper plates to dinner rolls.

However, there are some goods that are worth buying at Costco specifically rather than at other stores. See, although Costco may be known for offering food in bulk at great prices, it doesn't tend to sacrifice quality, flavor, or texture on its in-house items. As such, we wanted to assemble a list of the best foods to buy at Costco for feeding a crowd — many of which have been approved by our tasters or folks on social media. There's something for every entertainer and host on this list, whether you're planning an elaborate brunch, casual lunch, or sundae spectacular.