11 Hands-Down Best Costco Foods For Feeding A Crowd
If you entertain often, chances are you know the best spots for buying goods in bulk. And, there happens to be no better place to shop for all of your entertaining essentials than Costco. The store is known for its large package sizes and low prices, making it a must for folks who are in the market for everything from paper plates to dinner rolls.
However, there are some goods that are worth buying at Costco specifically rather than at other stores. See, although Costco may be known for offering food in bulk at great prices, it doesn't tend to sacrifice quality, flavor, or texture on its in-house items. As such, we wanted to assemble a list of the best foods to buy at Costco for feeding a crowd — many of which have been approved by our tasters or folks on social media. There's something for every entertainer and host on this list, whether you're planning an elaborate brunch, casual lunch, or sundae spectacular.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos
Make-your-own taco nights just became so easy with this Kirkland Signature street taco set. It comes with all of the fixins you need for a proper taco spread, including tortillas, vegetables, seasoned chicken, cheese, and sauces. A whole platter feeds 12, making it a perfect Costco find for a mid-sized dinner party.
Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken
All hail the Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken! This bird is one of the most well-known foods you can find at Costco, as the wholesaler has only raised the price on it once. It's super affordable, weighs about 3 pounds, and can be peppered throughout your meals (if you need some ideas for how to do this, this list of ways to use rotisserie chicken will give you some inspiration).
Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants
The Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants have gotten a lot of positive press over the years, and they even ranked as one of the best in our roundup of grocery store croissants. Each pack comes with 12 croissants, and they're perfect for adding to a breakfast spread or stuffing with chicken or tuna salad for a simple lunch.
Kirkland Signature 12-Inch Cheesecake
Cheesecake is a great dessert that you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. Costco's 12-inch Kirkland Signature version makes entertaining easy. Some shoppers have even argued that this dessert could pass for homemade — high praise for a grocery store bakery cheesecake.
Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
Does anyone need to have a gallon of ice cream sitting in their freezer? Probably not. But if you're entertaining a bunch of kiddos, or just have a penchant for frozen desserts, you'll want to add this Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream to your cart. It's one of the best freezer finds for summer 2026, but you can truly enjoy it year-round (and with everything).
Kirkland Signature Pita Bread
DIY gyros never looked so good. Costco sells its pita bread in 9-packs for under $8, making it a must for shoppers who love Mediterranean food. Our taster said that this pita bread was one of the Costco bakery items worth buying because it's pliable, soft, and delicious with hummus. Plus, you can make so many recipes with pita bread, so opportunities abound.
Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake
The Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake has a gourmet name and the flavor to match. Our taster ranked it as the best popular Costco cake because of its visual appearance, brownie-like richness, and chocolate flavor. Each cake has 12 servings, though we wouldn't blame you if you grab more than a slice at a time.
Kirkland Signature Shrimp Salad
You might have your doubts about shrimp salad, but this product is definitely worth grabbing at Costco. Its mayo flavor isn't oppressive, and the shrimp adds a more novel texture than you'd get from other deli salads, like chicken or potato. Each package is around 1.5 pounds, so you should have more than enough for lunch for a crowd (and then some).
Kirkland Signature Danish
The Costco bakery section's mix-and-match deals are something you'll want to take advantage of — especially when it comes to the Kirkland Signature Danishes. These danishes are massive and come in several different flavor options, including cherry, almond, or cream cheese (our taster loved the latter). These danishes are large, so you can cut them in half or buy several packs to serve your guests.
Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites
If you need a brunch bite to leave out on a tray for your guests as they mingle, let it be these uncured bacon and Gouda egg bites. They're so easy to reheat and leave out as snacks or light bites, and they're kind of like the Starbucks dupe you didn't know you needed.
Kirkland Signature Reduced-Sodium Dry Salame
If you are making a charcuterie board, a trip to Costco is a must. Be sure to add this pack of Reduced-Sodium Dry Salame to your cart. Our taster said it was one of the deli meats worth buying at Costco because of its value, oiliness, and overall great flavor.