9 Of The Hands-Down Best Costco Ice Cream Finds For Summer 2026

When the weather warms up, finding a sweet treat to beat the heat is of utmost importance. Home to low prices and bulk quantities, checking out the wide selection of frozen desserts at Costco should be your first stop. Among the many delightful options, you can find ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, and gallons of super-premium ice cream, all of which are sure to satisfy.

Costco is well-known for offering both its own house-brand Kirkland Signature products, as well as name-brand items. Though some Costco desserts are worth bringing to the cookout while others are better left at home, there is so much to choose from that's sure to please a crowd. Because these ice creams are provided in large-scale formats, you can easily find a multi-pack of an old favorite or a new-to-you frozen dessert. Whether you love a scoop of classic vanilla, a decadent chocolate indulgence, or a fruit-based confection, you can find it all in Costco's frozen section. They're all reliably delicious, and the hands-down best choices for summer 2026.