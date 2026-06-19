9 Of The Hands-Down Best Costco Ice Cream Finds For Summer 2026
When the weather warms up, finding a sweet treat to beat the heat is of utmost importance. Home to low prices and bulk quantities, checking out the wide selection of frozen desserts at Costco should be your first stop. Among the many delightful options, you can find ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, and gallons of super-premium ice cream, all of which are sure to satisfy.
Costco is well-known for offering both its own house-brand Kirkland Signature products, as well as name-brand items. Though some Costco desserts are worth bringing to the cookout while others are better left at home, there is so much to choose from that's sure to please a crowd. Because these ice creams are provided in large-scale formats, you can easily find a multi-pack of an old favorite or a new-to-you frozen dessert. Whether you love a scoop of classic vanilla, a decadent chocolate indulgence, or a fruit-based confection, you can find it all in Costco's frozen section. They're all reliably delicious, and the hands-down best choices for summer 2026.
Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
Also known as the unexpected Kirkland treat Costco fans can't stop raving about, this super-premium vanilla ice cream truly lives up to its name. Touted for its great taste and versatility, this product is perfect for scooping into frosty glasses for root beer floats or transforming a warm slice of pie into an à la mode dessert.
Buy Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream from Costco for under $15.
Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream
This offering is bound to be one of the trendiest Costco items of summer 2026. With a six-count divided between three mango and three peach flavors, these recently released creamy confections look as good as they taste, and Costco fans are raving on Reddit and beyond.
Buy Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream at Costco for around $12.
Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars
This is yet another Kirkland Signature sweet that doesn't disappoint. An 18-count package of vanilla ice cream bars, covered in a chocolate-flavored coating and dotted with roasted almonds, provides individual servings of a refreshing and chilly dessert.
Pick up a pack of Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars at Costco for approximately $12.
Dole Whip Tropical Guava Passion
If you're dreaming of a Disney parks vacation, but that simply isn't within reach, this Costco offering gives you a little taste of a familiar theme park snack right at home. These individual cups of smooth, creamy, fruity frozen desserts are filled with comforting, cool flavors.
Purchase an eight-count of Dole Whip Tropical Guava Passion from Costco for about $12.
Nutella Ice Cream Cones
If you're a fan of Drumsticks and the rich, pleasing tastes of Nutella, these are the ice cream cones for you. Combining the convenience of a handheld sugar cone filled with Nutella and a generous topping of Nutella-swirled ice cream on top, this is decadence in every bite.
Buy a 10-count pack of Nutella Ice Cream Cones at Costco for around $12.
Chipwich Ice Cream Sandwiches
These classic ice cream sandwiches combine the best of two dessert worlds. Filling a pair of cozy chocolate chip cookies with a generous portion of premium vanilla ice cream and rolling this in chocolate chips provides the best taste and texture imaginable in a chilled sweet snack.
Pick up a 10-pack of Chipwich Ice Cream Sandwiches from Costco for under $15.
Helados Mexico Ice Cream Bars
This variety pack of classic Mexican ice cream treats in three different flavors (mango, strawberry, and coconut) is sure to be the star of your summer soiree. Fans on Reddit and elsewhere adore these creamy, convenient ice cream bars.
Grab a 30-count package of Helados Mexico Ice Cream bars at Costco for less than $20.
Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars
If you're looking for an indulgent ice cream that's low in calories without skimping on the chocolatey goodness, these fudge-flavored ice cream bars belong in your freezer. They're organic, made with cocoa, and come in a pack of 18. Fans on Reddit compliment the ice cream bars' pleasing consistency and surprisingly satisfying taste.
Pick up Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars at Costco for between $9 and $12, depending on your location.
La Menorquina Mini Honeycomb Chocolate Sandwiches
These unique ice cream sandwiches are a truly decadent offering. Sandwiching caramel ice cream swirled with sugar bits in between a pair of speculoos biscuits is a triumph, but dipping half the sandwich in chocolate makes it even more delightful. A convenient package of 15 of these desserts surely brings joy to any summertime bash.
Buy a box of La Menorquina Mini Honeycomb Chocolate Sandwiches at Costco for around $17.