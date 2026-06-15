6 Costco Desserts To Bring To A Cookout And 3 To Leave At Home

Costco is the perfect place to get all of your party essentials. As temperatures rise and you're planning your next barbecue or cookout, you might lean on the wholesaler for the bulk of your food and beverage needs. While you can get hot dogs, condiments, and other items, you might want to grab some desserts too. However, not everything that Costco sells is a good option for a cookout, so we'll give you some insights on what you should bring and what's better left at home.

We've tried most of these items and speak from experience, but for the other ones we haven't tried, we've consulted reviews and previous taste tests. Factors such as messiness, textural issues, and less approachable flavors help determine why they're best skipped. Whether you're hosting the cookout or just a guest, it never hurts to load up on scrumptious desserts, and there are plenty that are a good fit for outdoor festivities.