Every Tru Fru Frozen Fresh Flavor, Ranked

Chocolate-covered fruit always seemed so luxurious to me growing up, so I find it incredibly approachable that Tru Fru has a selection of frozen chocolate-enrobed fruits. It makes it easier to buy and enjoy the chocolate fruits, rather than having to hunt for special-occasion items at upscale grocery stores or luxury chocolate shops. While you can make and freeze something like black and white chocolate-covered strawberries, you need about 40 minutes of prep and cooking time in addition to the supplies. Instead, you can find Tru Fru at everyday stores like Albertsons and Target to save you plenty of time and effort.

I took it as my mission to try out every Tru Fru frozen fruit that the brand sells, which is exactly nine items. These are a blend of milk, dark, or white chocolate options, plus variations with fruit and other flavorings. The top four are fantastic and are ones I would reach for (and praise) over and over again, while my bottom two were pure disappointment; I can't recommend them whatsoever.

I determined my rankings based on the flavor combinations, the texture of the fruit, and the overall success or failure of those two qualities. I also followed the package instructions to let the fruit thaw for 15 minutes before eating. This ranking will help you determine which ones to pick up and which to put back on the freezer shelf.