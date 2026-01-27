Aldi Makes The Store-Bought Chocolate-Covered Frozen Fruit We Can't Stop Munching On

Snacking on fruit can be healthy and even fun, particularly with the addition of chocolate. If you're looking for a sweet treat that carries a bit more nutritional value, you can always endeavor to make your own. Alternatively, there are plenty of convenient store-bought versions. Among the wide variety of store-bought frozen chocolate covered fruits to choose from, Season's Choice Bananas Covered in Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter from Aldi is the absolute best choice.

One of the biggest advantages to these store-bought banana bites is the price point. At under three dollars for a 5.3-ounce bag, the sweet treat simply can't be beat. Whereas an 8-ounce bag of Tru Fru Frozen Bananas in Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate costs around $7.29 and the same size of a Reese's Banana Slices in Milk Chocolate and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips costs about $6.27, buying two bags of the Aldi version will provide you with more than 10 ounces of the frozen chocolate-covered fruit for a fraction of the cost.

This product has definitely caught the attention of Aldi customers who have sung its praises across the internet. One customer on Facebook remarked, "I don't really like peanut butter but these are the bomb." This is one Aldi dupe that easily outperforms its name brand counterparts. With a crave-worthy creamy consistency between the chocolate and peanut butter along with plenty of luscious fruit flavor, it's worth picking up a box.