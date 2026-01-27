Aldi Makes The Store-Bought Chocolate-Covered Frozen Fruit We Can't Stop Munching On
Snacking on fruit can be healthy and even fun, particularly with the addition of chocolate. If you're looking for a sweet treat that carries a bit more nutritional value, you can always endeavor to make your own. Alternatively, there are plenty of convenient store-bought versions. Among the wide variety of store-bought frozen chocolate covered fruits to choose from, Season's Choice Bananas Covered in Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter from Aldi is the absolute best choice.
One of the biggest advantages to these store-bought banana bites is the price point. At under three dollars for a 5.3-ounce bag, the sweet treat simply can't be beat. Whereas an 8-ounce bag of Tru Fru Frozen Bananas in Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate costs around $7.29 and the same size of a Reese's Banana Slices in Milk Chocolate and Reese's Peanut Butter Chips costs about $6.27, buying two bags of the Aldi version will provide you with more than 10 ounces of the frozen chocolate-covered fruit for a fraction of the cost.
This product has definitely caught the attention of Aldi customers who have sung its praises across the internet. One customer on Facebook remarked, "I don't really like peanut butter but these are the bomb." This is one Aldi dupe that easily outperforms its name brand counterparts. With a crave-worthy creamy consistency between the chocolate and peanut butter along with plenty of luscious fruit flavor, it's worth picking up a box.
What makes Aldi's chocolate-covered bananas the best
Customer reviews rave about how addicting these small and simple bites can be. One Facebook commenter remarked, "These are so good that I could eat the entire box. I didn't, but I could..." A user on Reddit mentioned, "I just discovered these because of someone else's recent post and am in love with them. Have already bought five boxes lol." Truly, these delicious desserts have quite a following.
Although making your own chocolate-covered frozen fruit can be cheaper than store-bought varieties, there is still time and effort required to do so. The best thing about these Aldi banana bites is that they require no advanced preparation to enjoy. Simply open the bag and have a nosh. You can even use them to accentuate other dessert dishes.
For example, chop up the frozen peanut butter banana bites and mix them into your favorite store-bought frozen yogurt. These would also make a lovely topping to chocolate and banana cupcakes or a peanut butter-based dessert. Mix them together with another Aldi favorite, its chocolate-covered frozen strawberries for a fruity and decadent treat.