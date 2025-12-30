10 Store-Bought Chocolate-Covered Fruits, Ranked

Chocolate-covered fruits are one of life's little luxuries. There's just something about the combination of rich, decadent chocolate and bright, juicy fruit that makes your taste buds do a happy dance. And the good news is that enjoying this beloved treat doesn't require a lot of effort–or a special occasion. Sure, huddling around a fondue pot is fun from time to time, and receiving an Edible Arrangement is always a sweet surprise. But for everyday indulgence, there's also store-bought chocolate-coated fruits.

Grocery store freezer aisles are packed with ready-to-eat chocolatey fruits, tucked right in next to the ice cream, pies, and other frozen novelties. You'll find fruits of all kinds — strawberries, bananas, pineapple chunks, cherries, mangos, and more — dipped in milk, dark, or white chocolate. Multiple brands fill the shelves, from recognizable names like TruFru and Hershey's to private-label store brands.

They're all enticing based on the pictures on the front, but which ones are actually worth keeping on hand in your freezer? To find out, I picked up 10 different frozen bags and boxes from a variety of brands, covering a range of fruits and chocolate types. I ranked them based on sweetness, texture, and freshness — something that's difficult to achieve in a frozen fruit product, but an element that can completely make or break the entire taste experience. Here's how each treat stacked up, from my least favorite picks to the ones I would gladly indulge in over and over again.