It Couldn't Be Easier To Make Chocolate-Covered Frozen Fruit That's Cheaper Than Store-Bought
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chocolate-covered frozen fruit takes the best parts from all our favorite treats and puts them into one container for easy snacking. Enjoying the dessert is as simple as swinging by the grocery store to pick up a bag, but parting with the money to buy the treat is easier said than done. Instead of shelling out $8 or more for chocolate-covered frozen fruit, like Tru Fru Nature's White and Milk Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, make your own at home.
Rather than 8 ounces of pre-covered fruit, purchase a similarly-sized container of strawberries for around $2. Even if you don't want to go through the process of chopping and freezing the produce yourself, there are frozen fruits at Costco, Aldi, and other stores that will give you more bang for your buck. For $3.50, you can get a 16-ounce bag of frozen organic blueberries from Lowes. Or, for around $5, you can purchase a 16-ounce bag of pineapple, strawberry, and guava from Target.
To make your own treats, break apart the frozen fruit or freeze the fresh produce before melting the chocolate on the stove or in the microwave. Using a toothpick, dip each piece into the chocolate, making sure the entire surface is covered. Place the fruit on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in the freezer for an hour, or until the chocolate sets.
Customize your chocolate-covered frozen fruit with these tasty ideas
One of the best parts about making your own cocoa-coated frozen fruit at home, besides saving money, is getting to customize the flavors of the treat. You can stick to the flavors found in a store-bought dessert, or experiment according to your tastes. Many of the chocolate-covered frozen fruit found in the grocery stores have layers of different kinds of chocolate, which can easily be incorporated into the homemade version.
White and dark chocolate taste incredible together on strawberries, while blueberries are delicious with a combination of dark and milk chocolate. Either way you do it, make sure the first layer hardens completely before dipping the fruit the second time around. This technique can be used to combine the fruit with other flavors, too, like with these chocolate strawberry bites that deliver a hit of creaminess thanks to yogurt.
In addition to playing around with the flavorful layers, throw in other ingredients, like crushed nuts and seeds. Crushed pistachios or almonds bring an earthy touch to the exterior of white and milk chocolate-covered strawberries or blackberries. You can also double up on the fruity flavor with blended freeze-dried fruits. A dusting of freeze-dried raspberry powder can bring a sweet spin in between layers of white and dark chocolate on frozen bananas or blueberries.