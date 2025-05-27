It Couldn't Be Easier To Make Chocolate-Covered Frozen Fruit That's Cheaper Than Store-Bought

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate-covered frozen fruit takes the best parts from all our favorite treats and puts them into one container for easy snacking. Enjoying the dessert is as simple as swinging by the grocery store to pick up a bag, but parting with the money to buy the treat is easier said than done. Instead of shelling out $8 or more for chocolate-covered frozen fruit, like Tru Fru Nature's White and Milk Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, make your own at home.

Rather than 8 ounces of pre-covered fruit, purchase a similarly-sized container of strawberries for around $2. Even if you don't want to go through the process of chopping and freezing the produce yourself, there are frozen fruits at Costco, Aldi, and other stores that will give you more bang for your buck. For $3.50, you can get a 16-ounce bag of frozen organic blueberries from Lowes. Or, for around $5, you can purchase a 16-ounce bag of pineapple, strawberry, and guava from Target.

To make your own treats, break apart the frozen fruit or freeze the fresh produce before melting the chocolate on the stove or in the microwave. Using a toothpick, dip each piece into the chocolate, making sure the entire surface is covered. Place the fruit on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in the freezer for an hour, or until the chocolate sets.