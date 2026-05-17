This Classic Mexican Ice Cream Treat Is A Dollar Tree Hidden Gem Calling Your Name
If you've ever visited a medium to small-sized town in Mexico when the weather is warm, chances are you've seen locals and tourists alike either wandering the streets or sitting on benches of the local town plaza eating colorful popsicles. Known as paletas, the frozen treats are prevalent in Mexican culture, and are enjoyed by all generations and walks of life in Mexico, similar to getting an ice cream cone in the United States. Affordable and generally made with few ingredients, paletas are a perfect way to slow down for a few moments and combat the heat of a Mexican summer — and yes, there is a difference between paletas and popsicles.
If you can't make it to Mexico to sample the beloved frozen treat, the great news is that Dollar Tree sells a brand called Helados Mexico, a Mexican-inspired ice cream brand based out of California. While the brand sells many less-traditional flavors like bubble gum, there are only a few select items currently available at some Dollar Tree locations. At the discount variety store, you can find two types of single-packaged paletas in both strawberry and coconut flavors, or two boxes of mini paletas in three flavors either plain or dipped in chocolate. Helados Mexico's mini paletas flavors include strawberry, coconut, and mango, while the chocolate-dipped minis come in coconut, strawberry, and banana.
Creamy, fruity, delicious ice cream treats await at Dollar Tree
Helados Mexico uses real cream, fresh fruit, fruit juice, and cane sugar to make their ice cream bars, inspired by the paleta shops and street carts pushed by vendors selling paletas. Compared to traditional Mexican paletas, the ones found at Dollar Tree contain ingredients that make them closer to traditional ice cream bars, using real cream and egg yolks. This makes them much more rich and creamy than traditional paletas, and likely a closer fit to satisfy American palates.
Traditionally, paletas usually fall under two categories of either strictly fruit-based or fruit and milk-based, and sometimes you'll find filled paletas with a special filling in the center. But at it's core, a paleta is usually made with nothing more than fruit, water, sugar, and sometimes a creamy ingredient like milk, cream, or coconut milk. The dairy category is usually known as "con crema," or "with cream" in Spanish.
Traditional paleta flavors tend to be mango, strawberry, pineapple, etc., while paletas con crema usually include strawberries and cream, chocolate, coconut, etc. But Helados Mexico's paletas will absolutely hit the spot for those craving a Mexican-inspired frozen treat. While you're shopping for one of the Helados Mexico ice cream bars, check out the other 20 hidden gems in Dollar Tree's grocery aisles you shouldn't overlook.