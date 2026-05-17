This Classic Mexican Ice Cream Treat Is A Dollar Tree Hidden Gem Calling Your Name

If you've ever visited a medium to small-sized town in Mexico when the weather is warm, chances are you've seen locals and tourists alike either wandering the streets or sitting on benches of the local town plaza eating colorful popsicles. Known as paletas, the frozen treats are prevalent in Mexican culture, and are enjoyed by all generations and walks of life in Mexico, similar to getting an ice cream cone in the United States. Affordable and generally made with few ingredients, paletas are a perfect way to slow down for a few moments and combat the heat of a Mexican summer — and yes, there is a difference between paletas and popsicles.

If you can't make it to Mexico to sample the beloved frozen treat, the great news is that Dollar Tree sells a brand called Helados Mexico, a Mexican-inspired ice cream brand based out of California. While the brand sells many less-traditional flavors like bubble gum, there are only a few select items currently available at some Dollar Tree locations. At the discount variety store, you can find two types of single-packaged paletas in both strawberry and coconut flavors, or two boxes of mini paletas in three flavors either plain or dipped in chocolate. Helados Mexico's mini paletas flavors include strawberry, coconut, and mango, while the chocolate-dipped minis come in coconut, strawberry, and banana.