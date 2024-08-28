Is There A Difference Between Paletas And Popsicles?

When trying to describe what a paleta is to the uninitiated, people will most often say, "Well, they're kind of like Mexican popsicles." But truthfully, there are a lot of differences between the two hot day desserts, from where and how they were conceived to what they're made of. For starters, the two icy treats have radically different origins. Paletas were invented in Mexico by enterprising adults out of necessity, whereas popsicles were created unintentionally in San Francisco by an 11-year-old.

The sweet treats reflect these vastly different origin stories in their makeup; paletas favor organic ingredients that fit into two main flavor profiles, whereas popsicles are typically made of sweet syrup and water. Because paletas favor natural ingredients over corn syrup, they often offer a bigger nutritional bang for your buck, but that's not to say there aren't 100% fruit-based popsicles out there, you just have to look a little harder for them.