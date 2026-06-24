The One And Only Time Costco Raised Its Rotisserie Chicken Price

Costco's rotisserie chicken has become one of the most famous grocery store items. According to Reddit, the deal on this bird alone is worth the cost of a Costco membership. It has been consistently priced at $4.99 since it was first put on the shelves in 1994. As of 2026, the price should have been at least $11 if adjusted for inflation, yet Costco has kept it just under $5. The chicken has held this price throughout the warehouse's history, with one sole exception: In 2008, the store temporarily raised the price by $1 to cope with the recession.

The recession that lasted from late 2007 to mid-2009 was incredibly tough on the U.S. economy. Unemployment was high, new job openings were scarce, and mass layoffs were widespread, including at large grocery retailers. But despite the rough economic times, Costco avoided layoffs. It kept its employees and continued to offer good deals, resulting in strong customer turnout. During the 2008 holiday season, people spent more money at Costco than before the recession, as they were seeking out budget-friendly deals.

Still, the effects of the struggling economy showed in the sales; Costco's overall profits were down. The store raised its chicken price to $5.99 to stay afloat — and once the worst was over, it promptly dropped it back to $4.99, where it has stayed ever since.