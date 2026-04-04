The Grocery Store Deal That's Specifically Designed To Make You Spend More

While you may not be happy with prices at grocery stores these days, sometimes there are deals that seem too good to be true — and they usually are. It's not that grocery stores are lying to you and going to charge you more; it's just that there is a little psychology and marketing going on to separate you from your money. It's a strategy you may have heard of before, called "loss leaders," and supermarkets have been using it for decades. So, for more specifics about how loss leaders actually work, we spoke with Alli Powell, owner of Grocery Getting Girl, who reveals just why grocery stores do this and what some examples are.

On loss leaders, Powell tells us: "It's something they don't make much of a profit on, but use it as a way to draw people into the store to spend on other things." And it's not just a smaller profit; loss leaders are often priced to the point where stores are losing money when you buy them. One example Powell gives is particularly famous: Costco's delicious rotisserie chickens. "They put them at the back of the store, so you have to walk by a bunch of other products before you get to the chicken," she says. "By that point, there's a good chance you've already added other items to your cart, or you will on your way out."