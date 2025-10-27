6 Deli Meats You Should Buy At Costco (And 3 To Avoid)

Holders of the coveted Costco membership already know that the warehouse is the most economical place to score plenty of meal staples. Whether you need some swoon-worthy desserts for your next party or you're after some quality frozen seafood, it's likely that Costco has you covered. And when it comes to certain departments, you'll have more than your fair share of options to choose from. Take Costco's plethora of deli meat, for example — with four types of turkey breast at your disposal, what should have been an easy shopping trip can turn into a decision paralysis nightmare.

If you want to avoid standing slack-jawed in front of the deli meat refrigerator trying to narrow down your purchases, you're in the right place. I tried all the deli meats I could find at my local Costco (both Kirkland and non-Kirkland brands) in the Pacific Northwest to determine which are worth some space in your cart. All in all, I'd have to say that Costco's selection of deli meat isn't too bad. Out of nine options I tried, I walked away with six I could buy again and three I wouldn't. I based my verdict primarily on the flavor, texture, and "hardiness" of each meat (whether it was easy to remove individual slices from the package), and pricing was a secondary factor. For a full rundown of my methodology, check out the end of this piece — for now, let's talk about which of Costco's deli meats should become household staples.