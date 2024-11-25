15 Delicious Herbs To Season Your Roast Turkey

A perfectly roasted turkey is the centerpiece of any festive feast, and one of the best ways to enhance that golden skin and juicy meat is by seasoning the bird with a medley of delicious herbs. This can take a turkey from bland to bursting with aromatic flavor, adding depth, freshness, and warmth. You might think you already have your turkey seasoning technique down, but with such a wide range of herbs pairing so beautifully with this meat, there's always a new flavor combination to try.

Perhaps you prefer the timeless classics like rosemary and sage, or you're looking to try something a little more adventurous like za'atar or fennel seeds. Each herb will bring a unique flavor profile, ranging from piney and earthy to bright and citrusy. And when it comes to prep, there are plenty of ways to incorporate them. You can add the seasonings directly to the skin, tuck them underneath it, sprinkle them into the cavity, or blend them into a butter rub. With endless ways to personalize your turkey, herbs are always a good idea, so let's run through some of the best options that are sure to make your next holiday roast one to remember.