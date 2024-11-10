Make The Most Flavorful Turkey Gravy With One Extra Step

Turkey is the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving dinners, and while its size is more apt than that of a chicken to feed a crowd, it does tend to get dry. While cooking methods like brining or deep frying can help bring tenderness and moisture to white meat, gravy is the ultimate guarantee for succulent, flavorful turkey. It's also a way to repurpose all the tasty drippings from the roasting pan. In a recent interview with Tasting Table, Freda Sugarman, executive chef at Sarabeth's Greenwich Village shares how you can bring a conventional turkey gravy to the next level with one extra step: using chicken stock.

Advertisement

"Making a rich chicken stock from roasted chicken bones is a great way to deglaze the turkey roasting pan and get your gravy headed in the right direction," says Sugarman. "The stock is also great for reheating leftovers."

The turkey drippings are often used as the base for your gravy, providing both the flavor agent and the fat needed to make the gravy's roux. However, instead of using store-bought chicken stock or even turkey stock made from the innards of your freshly roasted turkey, scratch-made chicken stock is the key to the tastiest foundation and cooking liquid for gravy. The bones are the primary source of flavor that sets it a cut above the rest. Using the chicken stock to help scrape up those browned bits of turkey from the roasting pan makes for a full-flavored foundation. Plus, reducing it with the roux will concentrate its richness.

Advertisement