The Kirkland Brand Frozen Seafood You Must Buy On Your First Trip To Costco

If you have never been to Costco, then your first trip to the warehouse superstore can be overwhelming. Its aisles and aisles are stocked with all kinds of products, often in bulk, from both brand name manufacturers and from its well-regarded private label Kirkland Signature Brand (which are sometimes made by brand-name manufacturers anyway). To simplify things, there is one Kirkland brand frozen product you must buy during your maiden voyage to Costco, especially if you're a seafood fan. That's the Kirkland Signature tempura shrimp with dipping sauce.

One of two seafood and three frozen items on our list of 16 food items to buy your first time at Costco, the Kirkland Signature tempura shrimp with dipping sauce gets high marks for being a tasty and convenient appetizer to stock in your freezer, particularly if you like to entertain. Each box comes with 30 good-sized pieces of shrimp, which you can heat up using the oven or air fryer, and six sauce packets. Depending on your location, a box costs around $20, which is a great value for plump and tender pieces of shrimp with a crunchy tempura batter and a flavorful soy dipping sauce.