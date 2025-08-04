9 Things You Can Pick Up At Costco To Build The Perfect Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie boards can help you elevate any party or event. Though building a great charcuterie board can be challenging. Not only do you need to start with the right charcuterie board to hold everything you're offering, but also decide what to put on it. If you're looking for a one-stop shop that can help you find everything you need to build the perfect charcuterie board, look no further than Costco. From gourmet meats and cheeses to crunchy crackers, various dips and spreads, and fresh fruit, the warehouse has everything you'll need to create a balanced and satisfying charcuterie board that will be just right for your next gathering.
I made a list of some of the best Costco products to add to your board. I headed over to my local warehouse to assess its offerings in person. My goal was to create a list that would serve as a starting point for someone hosting a party or wanting to bring something to a gathering of friends, family, or co-workers. Meats and cheeses are generally seen as the backbone of a charcuterie board, but I also included some other options to pair with these, such as fruit and crackers, to strike a good balance.
Fratelli Beretta antipasto
When you're thinking about what to put on a charcuterie board, you can't overlook Italian meats. The assortment of meats in the Fratelli Beretta antipasto platter will help you fill up a large portion of your board without having to purchase multiple packages of meat. This assortment includes four different classic meats: calabrese, pepper-coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, and prosciutto.
Each package contains 12 ounces of meat total, so if you're planning a large party — or just know that whatever you put on the charcuterie board is going to disappear as soon as your guests start eating — you might want to consider tossing an extra pack or two into your cart. One nice thing about this assortment is that everything is already sliced for you. All you'll need to do is arrange the slices neatly on your charcuterie board, add whatever else you'll be offering, and set it out for guests to enjoy.
Cello premium sliced cheeses variety pack
Is it possible to have too much cheese on a charcuterie board? I don't think so. Your guests will probably agree as well, so you'll want to make sure that you offer several options for them to snack on. Including different varieties of cheese will also be important to make sure that everyone will be able to find a few options that match their taste preferences. This cheese variety pack from Cello can get you well on your way to offering a well-rounded assortment.
The pack includes four different types of cheese: aged cheddar, Jarlsberg, creamy Havarti, and Dutch Gouda. There are 2 pounds of cheese in each package, and you get a generous amount of each type. If you're looking to keep your charcuterie boarding prep to a minimum, then you'll appreciate that the cheese in this package is already sliced into cracker cuts for you. The small squares are just the right size to stack on a cracker alone or with a piece of salami or prosciutto. Don't forget to try a special arranging method when you're assembling your next cheese board. Instead of randomly scattering the various types of cheese that you're adding, consider arranging them from mild to strong.
Kirkland Signature Spanish Queen olives
While you can technically build a charcuterie board using only meats and cheeses, offering a wider variety of flavors and textures can help ensure you appeal to all of your guests' preferences. One thing to consider adding is some olives. These Spanish Queen olives from Kirkland Signature are an excellent choice. These olives are generously sized and are filled with pimento. This peppery addition gives them a little extra kick. Guests will likely appreciate having the cheeses, meats, and crackers on the board to balance the spice.
Adding unique flavors isn't the only reason you might want to consider arranging some of these Spanish Queen olives on your charcuterie board. They can also make your board more attractive by adding color. With a lot of variations of yellow and white from the cheese and shades of red and brown from the sliced meats, the olive green color will be a welcome change, increasing the overall aesthetic of the setup.
Sunny Fruit organic sun-dried dates
Dried fruit can make a wonderful addition to a charcuterie board. Its sweetness offers the perfect counterbalance for the savory (and often spicy) flavors of the meats and cheeses. Beyond the flavor, dried fruit also offer a unique and chewy texture. Costco carries many different types of dried fruits, and these dates are an excellent option to consider.
Dried dates are one of the best fruit options for a charcuterie board. They're chewy, slightly sweet, and offer a nice textural contrast to the other items on the board. These dates from Costco are already pitted, too. However, you still might decide that it's best to cut them in half to make them a bit smaller and easier to snack on. The ingredient list for these includes just one item: organic pitted dates. They have no added sugar and are nut-free and gluten-free. You'll also get plenty of dates to add to your charcuterie board and experiment with in different ways after your party, since the bag weighs 3 pounds. After all, there are just as many ways to use dried dates as there are fresh dates. You might consider adding them to your morning bowl of cereal, mixing them into a bowl of yogurt, or just snacking on them right out of the bag.
Fratelli Beretta Parma ham
Spoil your guests by adding some of the Fratelli Beretta Parma ham. If you're not familiar with Parma ham, it is a type of prosciutto. However, while all Parma hams are a type of prosciutto, not all prosciutto meets strict requirements to be classified as Parma ham. In order for prosciutto to be labeled Parma, it must be made in the Parma region of northern Italy.
This special prosciutto is made from pigs that are fed whey from Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, which is also made in Parma (and is often recommended for pairing with the meat). This package of Parma ham from Fratelli Beretta includes two trays, each with 6 ounces of thinly sliced prosciutto. One thing to consider when adding prosciutto to a charcuterie board is how your guests will eat it. Compared to the relatively small circular slices of salami, prosciutto slices are pretty long. Eating it as a finger food can be a bit awkward; it's too large to pile on a cracker with a slice of cheese and isn't always easy to tear. Instead, consider opting for the best way to serve prosciutto on a charcuterie board: Cut each slice into thirds or fourths to make them more manageable to handle and snack on.
Kirkland Signature organic feta
When you're assembling a charcuterie board, adding items with varying textures, flavors, and colors can make for a more exciting arrangement. Feta cheese is an excellent addition that can help you accomplish all of these goals. Unlike many of the other cheeses that you're likely already adding to your board, it offers a crumblier texture. Its flavor also contrasts with some of the milder and creamier cheeses on your board. It is known for its tang and relatively salty taste. Guests may enjoy it on a cracker, pair it with meat, or eat it alongside the dried fruits or nuts.
Kirkland Signature's organic feta weighs over 1 pound. While some feta cheese is sold crumbled, this one is sold as a large block. You can slice it or crumble it before adding it to your charcuterie board. Another option is to marinate some cubes of the cheese before your event. Marinating will only take about 24 hours, so you won't need to plan too far in advance. A marinade of oil, garlic, and other herbs will infuse the cheese with added flavor. You can go for something more subtle by sticking with herbs like garlic and thyme, or you take things up a notch by adding some crushed red pepper flakes or chili powder.
If you happen to have any leftover feta cheese after your party, don't let it go to waste. Instead, put it to good use by making a baked feta pasta or some baked feta chicken.
Crunchmaster multi-grain 6-seed crunchy baked rice crackers
Adding crackers to your charcuterie board is probably already on your list. However, while there is nothing wrong with more plain crackers, they're not the most exciting or surprising. Consider upgrading your charcuterie board with a variety of crackers and adding some of these Crunchmaster ones to the mix. These multigrain crackers break from the flakier texture of many crackers. Instead, as you might guess based on their name, they offer a more substantial crunch. You'll also notice the unique texture as you chew, thanks to the inclusion of six seeds (sesame, amaranth, quinoa, flax, chia, and millet) in the recipe.
Another reason you might want to consider using these when building your charcuterie tray is if you have any guests with allergies or other dietary restrictions. In addition to being made in a peanut-free facility, the crackers are vegan and gluten-free. In fact, they're often listed as one of the best gluten-free snacks you can get at Costco, indicating how yummy they taste with or without having meats or cheeses stacked upon them. It also shouldn't be surprising to find out that you'll be getting a large box of these by shopping at Costco. However, because there are two individually sealed bags inside the box, there should be less concern about them getting stale too quickly.
Kirkland Signature organic roasted pine nut hummus
As I've mentioned a few times now, the best charcuterie boards are fun and exciting — not just to look at, but for the tongue and taste buds. Including various textures and flavors is one way to keep everyone's taste buds satisfied. So, consider stepping away from all solid options by including some spreads and dips on your charcuterie board as well. One of the best options to try is hummus, such as the Kirkland Signature organic roasted pine nut hummus from Costco.
The smooth and creamier texture of hummus will help balance out the crunchier crackers and chewier meats that are also on the board. If you have any veggies on the board, guests will likely enjoy having something to dip them in, and what goes better with some cherry tomatoes, cucumber sticks, or baby carrots than hummus?
Hummus is another addition that can help you make sure you're being more inclusive and matching the dietary preferences of your guest. If you happen to have any vegan friends or family members coming, they won't be able to partake in many of the classic charcuterie board additions, namely the meats and cheeses. This may leave them with just some plain crackers and maybe some fruits, veggies, or nuts. Offering hummus will provide them with an additional option and offer a way to enjoy more of the other vegan-friendly foods together. For example, a cracker topped with a cucumber doesn't sound very exciting. However, if you add a layer of hummus between the cracker and the cucumber, all of a sudden you have a mini appetizer bite with a good mix of flavors and textures. You might even consider assembling a separate plant-based charcuterie board to better respect the preferences of your vegan guests.
Green seedless table grapes
Fresh fruit is something you'll also want to be adding to your charcuterie board. It not only provides a naturally vegan and gluten-free options for those who need it, but it also delivers some natural sweetness to balance out the saltier and tangier flavors of the meats, cheeses, crackers, and other items on the board. Costco offers several fruits that you can pick up to add to your charcuterie board, but green seedless grapes are one that you'll definitely want to add to your cart.
Grapes in particular are a top choice for charcuterie boards because of their very refreshing flavor. They offer the right amount of sweetness without an overpowering flavor. Guests might enjoy eating them as a "dessert" after having some of the meats or cheeses, but they can also taste good when eaten along with a cube of cheese or even a slice of salami. Moreover, green grapes, especially, will help you introduce some new colors on your board that you won't find in the meats, cheeses, or crackers that are also there.
If there are going to be children at the party or event that you're preparing the charcuterie board for, grapes can also be a good choice. They're a favorite of many young children and will give them something to snack on if they don't like some of the tangier or spicier options on your board. However, when you're making a kid-approved charcuterie board, you'll want to take a few additional minutes to cut the grapes into quarters. Otherwise, they may pose a choking hazard. Adults won't mind the smaller pieces. If anything, they'll just be able to more easily use them as more of a topping with some crackers, cheeses, and meats.
Methodology
I walked through the aisles of my local Costco looking for charcuterie board essentials — as well as some other options that could provide a more elevated and balanced display. As I was deciding which products to feature, I aimed to include a variety of food types. While charcuterie boards can consist of solely meats and cheeses — and Costco certainly offers plenty of options in these two categories to fill up a huge platter — I wanted to provide some options for those who might want more out of the display they create.
The nice thing about building a charcuterie board is that there is no one right way to do it. There are also no hard and fast rules about which items you must — or cannot — include on it. This gives you a lot of flexibility and freedom over your creations. Use my recommendations as a starting point, but don't assume they're the only Costco items you could include on your charcuterie board.