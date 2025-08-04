9 Things You Can Pick Up At Costco To Build The Perfect Charcuterie Board

As I've mentioned a few times now, the best charcuterie boards are fun and exciting — not just to look at, but for the tongue and taste buds. Including various textures and flavors is one way to keep everyone's taste buds satisfied. So, consider stepping away from all solid options by including some spreads and dips on your charcuterie board as well. One of the best options to try is hummus, such as the Kirkland Signature organic roasted pine nut hummus from Costco.

The smooth and creamier texture of hummus will help balance out the crunchier crackers and chewier meats that are also on the board. If you have any veggies on the board, guests will likely enjoy having something to dip them in, and what goes better with some cherry tomatoes, cucumber sticks, or baby carrots than hummus?

Hummus is another addition that can help you make sure you're being more inclusive and matching the dietary preferences of your guest. If you happen to have any vegan friends or family members coming, they won't be able to partake in many of the classic charcuterie board additions, namely the meats and cheeses. This may leave them with just some plain crackers and maybe some fruits, veggies, or nuts. Offering hummus will provide them with an additional option and offer a way to enjoy more of the other vegan-friendly foods together. For example, a cracker topped with a cucumber doesn't sound very exciting. However, if you add a layer of hummus between the cracker and the cucumber, all of a sudden you have a mini appetizer bite with a good mix of flavors and textures. You might even consider assembling a separate plant-based charcuterie board to better respect the preferences of your vegan guests.