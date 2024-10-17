The Arranging Method You Should Try For Your Next Cheese Board

Nothing pleases a crowd quite like a cheese board. A properly curated one has something for everyone, from cream to funky to nutty, accented by briny olives or sweet fruits and spreads of the jammy or spicy varieties. Because of the variety and ease of picking at this and that, they're ideal for parties but can also elevate any normal weeknight, and because they don't require any cooking, they're the easiest way to do that — you just have to know the basic tips on how to arrange the best cheese board. There are the essentials we're familiar with, like providing accoutrements with similar and contrasting flavors (such as nuts and jams) or keeping in mind that the biggest mistake to avoid is going overboard on types of cheese. But there's an approach that could improve our cheese-board skills even further: arranging the cheeses from mild to strong.

This creates a feel for your cheese board, making it more like a guided experience than just a snack to graze on. You can taste through and think about each cheese, what defines it, what you like, and what goes with it. It's hard to do this, though, if you have an intensely flavored cheese first, and then try a milder one, because the former's profile will linger and mute the latter's. That's why the order is key: Let guests start mild and work their way up, able to identify and appreciate flavors and textures.