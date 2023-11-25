Avoid The Most Common Cheeseboard Mistake By Narrowing Your Selections

A well-crafted cheeseboard is a fantastic tool to elevate any meal or gathering of friends. With so many cheeses available at the grocery these days, it can be tempting to go all-out and build a board overflowing with every type you can find. While this is a great way to sample new flavors, it's generally a mistake to do so if you're trying to make a balanced and easily-navigated cheeseboard. Let's explore why that is and how to master a better approach.

There are two main reasons to avoid the mistake of putting too many cheeses on a cheeseboard. The first is choice paralysis. Studies have shown that when people are presented with an overwhelming amount of options, it actually causes them to become fatigued and distressed rather than delighted. This leads to a decrease in satisfaction about whatever choice one ends up making and creates a less pleasant experience — not at all a feeling you want associated with your appetizers. The second reason has purely to do with the fact that, given enough options, you will start to have a display that is impossible to make pairings for, simply due to the wide variety of flavors present. Fig jam may go with your favorite Gouda, but not so much with an extra-spicy cheddar, and so having too many cheeses increases the risk of clashing flavors. In general, it's best to stick to about three or four cheeses on a board at any one time.