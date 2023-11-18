Why You Should Pair Creamy Cheeses With High Acidity Accoutrements

Every cheese board is different. Some people prefer cow's milk cheese, others go for sheep's milk. Some people like hard and crumbly cheeses, while others like soft and creamy ones. Whichever cheeses you choose, though, it's important to pair them with the right accoutrements to create a perfect bite. That's why, when opting for creamy cheese, we recommend reaching for pairings that are high in acid in order to balance the flavor and maximize your enjoyment.

Just like there are complementary colors in art and design, there are also complementary flavors in food. Especially with strong or rich flavors, you want to add an element of contrast in order for your palate to better appreciate those tastes instead of getting flavor fatigue. When it comes to creamy cheeses, the element most present is fat. So, the ideal accoutrement for such cheeses would be ingredients capable of cutting through that fat in order to create contrast. Acid is a known complementary flavor to fat, with fat softening the assertiveness of acidic ingredients and acid brightening the heaviness of the fat, so acidic foods should be your go-to when looking for a pairing.