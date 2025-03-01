13 Best Charcuterie Boards, According To Online Reviews
Whether you're hosting a dinner party, having friends over to watch the big game, or just hanging out at home with the family, a charcuterie board can help you create an attractive assortment of food to serve. Charcuterie, which is a French word that refers to preserved meats, is a tradition in many European countries. Thus, a charcuterie board is a special platter designed to help you artfully serve prosciutto, salami, pastrami, chorizo, paté, and other cured meats. However, you'll often find cheeses, fruits, crackers, pretzels, and even unexpected foods like edible flowers served alongside the meats on these charcuterie boards.
If you want to build the best charcuterie board to really impress your guests, then the first step is to make sure you purchase the right board. And, with so many options on the market, it can be tricky to decide which is the best fit for your needs. We've rounded up a list of the top charcuterie boards to help you narrow down your options and make an informed decision. We included a range of sizes and styles, as well as some options that come with various accessories. Additionally, we only included highly-rated products that were backed by hundreds or thousands of reviews. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this piece, but for now read on to discover which charcuterie board will be the right fit for you.
Smirly Charcuterie Board Set
The Smirly Charcuterie Board Set comes with everything you'll need to set up and serve a delicious assortment of meats, cheeses, fruits, and more to your guests. The spacious charcuterie board is made from durable and attractive bamboo. It features a well around the perimeter, which is ideal for laying crackers around the meats and cheese you place in the center of the board. The board also has a small drawer that slides out to reveal four cheese knives for serving. Two slate labels and two chalk markers also have slots in the drawer so you can add labels to the items on your board. This set also comes with a round bamboo fruit tray and two small sauce bowls.
This charcuterie board set from Smirly comes highly recommended by thousands of customers. In their reviews, many praise its overall quality, sharing that it feels sturdy and well-made. Severals also appreciate the cheese knives that come with it. They say that they add a nice touch and help achieve a more functional and attractive set up. While the board isn't dishwasher safe, users share that it is easy to wipe down and clean.
Purchase the Smirly Charcuterie Board Set at Amazon for $55.99 (on sale from $39.99)
Farberware Build-a-Board Cutting Board
If you want to build your charcuterie board in advance or be able to bring it with you to a get-together with friends, then you may appreciate the design of the Farberware Build-a-Board Cutting Board. It comes with a clear locking lid, making it much easier to transport than other products. This board is also designed with function in mind. While one side offers six compartments to help you build an attractive meat and cheese board, the other side is flat and can be used for slicing and preparing ingredients. At 11-inches by 14-inches, this model is also generously sized to help you serve a crowd.
The vast majority of reviewers deemed this model worthy of a 4- or 5-star rating. The locking lid is one feature that several highlight in their reviews. They like how it allows them to easily transport the board without worrying that everything will shift or fall out of it. Others have very positive things to say about the board's appearance. They appreciate the sleek look its bamboo construction offers. Many also share that the integrated compartments make it easy to lay out sliced meats, cheese, and other items to keep the tray neat and organized.
Purchase the Farberware Build-a-Board Cutting Board at Amazon for $29.989 (on sale from $26)
Naturally Med Olive Wood Cutting Board
The Naturally Med Olive Wood Cutting Board might be a good fit for those looking for something with a more rustic feel. It is made from gorgeous olive wood and has an imperfect oval shape. Each tray offers unique natural wood grains and patterns, providing each customer with a one-of-a-kind product to use for serving their guests a meat, or even plant-based, charcuterie board. This board is approximately 14 inches long by 8 inches wide.
Most customers who purchased this olive wood board are happy that they decided to give it a try. Several share that they love the look of the wood and its visible grain. Many also note that it makes a great base to hold a charcuterie assortment. However, while most customers find this wood board to be attractive, a few share that theirs started developing a few cracks after a relatively short period of time.
Purchase the Naturally Med Olive Wood Cutting Board at Amazon for $35.99 (on sale from $32.99)
ChefSofi Charcuterie Board Set
If you prefer a round charcuterie board, consider this set from ChefSofi. The board has a 13-inch diameter, providing ample space to lay out a variety of unique meats, cheeses, and more. The design features two wells along the outer edges of the circle — one wide one to hold the four included bowls for dips, sauces, nuts, and other small items, and once narrower one for crackers, breads, and more. Half of the circular board swings out, revealing four knives for slicing or serving cheese, pate, and other goods. This model is made from durable and stylish acacia wood to add some warmth to your table.
Reviewers have an overwhelming positive opinion of this charcuterie board from ChefSofi. The acacia wood construction is one feature that many point to in their write-ups. They find that it is well-made, durable, and attractive. Many also appreciate the accessories that come with the board. They share that the bowls are perfect for dips and small bites, while the knives are a nice touch to help guests spread or cut various meats and cheeses
Purchase the ChefSofi Charcuterie Board Set at Amazon for $81.98 (on sale from $49.99)
Toscana Artisan Acacia Charcuterie Board
Wow your guests by serving up finely sliced prosciutto, chorizo, cheddar, and gouda on this Toscana Artisan Acacia Charcuterie Board. It is available in three different lengths — 18 inches, 24 inches, and 30 inches — each with a rustic raw bark edge. All three boards feature an integrated handle, making it easier to carry them to the table to impress your friends and family. There is even a string tied through the handle, making it possible to hang the board up when it's not in use to make it an attractive part of your kitchen's decor.
Several hundred customers have reviewed this board, with the majority of them deeming it worthy or a 4- or 5-star rating. One feature that many point to in their reviews is the overall quality of the charcuterie board. They find that it is very sturdy and well-crafted, yet light enough to easily carry or move. Users also appreciate the more unique look it delivers compared to many other charcuterie boards that are on the market.
Purchase the Toscana Artisan Acacia Charcuterie Board at Amazon from $36.95 (on sale from $24.95)
Royal Craft Wood Charcuterie and Cheese Board
The Royal Craft Wood Charcuterie and Cheese Board is generously-sized, providing you with ample space to lay out a feast for your guests. It measures 15.5 inches long by 10 inches wide and features wells on both sides to hold crackers, pretzels, nuts, and other items. The center of the tray features an engraved image of different types of cheese with several cheese names written around the image. This image adds to the overall beauty of the board, making it a nice addition to a table or countertop even when it's not in use. Made from bamboo, the board is more than just attractive; it is also sustainably sourced. The manufacturer also added two handles along the base to make it easier to pick up or move it between the counter and table.
Several thousand customers have taken the time to review this product. And, an overwhelming majority of them have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many of these reviewers highlight it as a good value. They appreciate that it is relatively inexpensive, while still offering an attractive and functional way to serve sliced meats and cheeses. The indented wells along each side are another feature that many point to in their reviews. They find that these wells are perfectly-sized to hold crackers, a sliced baguette, veggies, and more.
Purchase the Royal Craft Wood Charcuterie and Cheese Board at Amazon for $23.97
PandPal Bamboo Cheese Board
The PandPal Bamboo Cheese Board offers a double-sided design, making it a versatile addition to your kitchen. The front side offers two round indentations to hold the two small metal bowls for dips, sauces, nuts, and more. There is also a long well across the bottom of the front side, which you can use to hold crackers, sliced meats, and other items that you don't want sliding across the board. The back side can double as a cutting board to help you prep the foods you wish to serve. It also has a thin well around the edges to catch juices from fruits and prevent them from dripping onto your counters. If you're looking for a large charcuterie board, the 16-inch by 11-inch size of this one may fit the bill.
This board comes highly reviewed by most customers who have tried it. In their write-ups, many share that they like the design of the board and appreciate the added functionality that the two cheese knives and two small bowls add. Several customers also comment about the quality of this charcuterie board, noting that its bamboo construction is as sturdy as it is attractive.
Purchase the PandPal Bamboo Cheese Board at Amazon for $19.99
Manspdier Wood 3-Tier Serving Tray
This Manspdier Wood 3-Tier Serving Tray might be a good fit if you like the idea of separating different food types a bit more than is possible with a standard charcuterie board. With three separate trays, you can spread things out a bit more for your guests — you could even turn one of the tiers into a dessert charcuterie board to add some excitement to your next party. The stand and each of the three trays are crafted from platane wood and have a beautiful natural finish.
Overall, customers are pleased with this three-tiered serving tray. They appreciate its versatility, sharing that in addition to using it as a charcuterie board it can also be used to serve cupcakes, finger sandwiches, muffins, and more. Many are also very pleased with the aesthetics that the tray adds to their events, sharing that the wood offers a beautiful touch. However, some question the quality of the wood, noting that the trays are much lighter than they would expect from a premium product.
Purchase the Manspdier Wood 3-Tier Serving Tray at Amazon for $37.99 (on sale from $35.99)
Utopia Kitchen Charcuterie Board Set
The Utopia Kitchen Charcuterie Board Set includes four bamboo boards to help you prepare a feast to share with friends and family at your next gathering. In addition to the main large bamboo board, it also includes three smaller trays (one with three slots, one with two slots, and one for fruit with a center circle and four outer quadrants. There is also a sliding tray under the large board that holds the four included cheese knives, ice tons, and four name cards. Each piece is crafted from high-quality bamboo, meaning they are both attractive and durable.
Those who have purchased this charcuterie board set are glad that they decided to give it a try. Several note that it is the ideal size for entertaining and serving food for others to share. Many also express that they are impressed with the overall value of this model, especially given its quality construction. However, a few expressed concerns about how easy it is to scratch the board.
Purchase the Utopia Kitchen Charcuterie Board Set at Amazon for $34.99
Picnic Time Helmsman Lazy Susan Cheese Board
If you're looking for a charcuterie board with a more unique design (or are planning a beach or nautical themed event), then you should consider the Picnic Time Helmsman Lazy Susan Cheese Board. Shaped like the helm of a boat, the board will be both a conversation starter and a functional serving piece. The board has eight spokes, which make it look like a real wheel on a ship. Four of these "spokes" are actually cheese knives that can be pulled out for slicing, serving, and spreading. There are two different wood/finish options to choose from: a darker acacia wood board with gold cheese knives or a lighter parawood board with silver cheese knives.
The vast majority of customers who have tried this board have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many are impressed with the design and utility of the piece. They appreciate its nautical theme, but also share that the integrated cheese knives and spinning design make it an excellent charcuterie board for their gatherings. Customers are also impressed with the quality of the board, sharing that it feels well-made and durable.
Purchase the Picnic Time Helmsman Lazy Susan Cheese Board at Amazon from $54.95 (on sale from $40.33)
Juvale Mini Slate Charcuterie Boards Set
This charcuterie board set from Juvale comes with six mini slate boards. They could be a good fit for anyone who wants to create personalized trays to serve to their guests or those who are looking to separate some of the meats, cheese, and other items, perhaps due to allergies or dietary considerations. The set also comes with three sticks of stone chalk to let you label each board.
If you ask most customers who have tried these mini slate charcuterie boards, you'll hear a lot of positive things. An overwhelming majority of customers have given them a 4- or 5-star rating, with many calling them out as being an excellent value for the money. Others are very happy with their smaller size, sharing that they are the right size to allow them to make individual plates for each guest or for smaller gatherings.
Purchase the Juvale Mini Slate Charcuterie Boards Set at Amazon for $29.99 (on sale from $22.99)
Easoger Cheese Board and Knife Set
Create the perfect charcuterie board, complete with sweet snacks, tasty meats and cheeses, nuts, crackers, and more with this model from Easoger. It offers a spacious, 11-inch by 14-inch design to help you artfully serve a variety of food items. The board also has two wells along one side, which are ideal for holding items such as nuts, crackers, or even sliced meats. It also comes with four cheese knives with a magnetic holder to keep them contained and ready for use when needed. Both bamboo or acacia wood models are available.
For the most part, customers are happy with this charcuterie board. They appreciate its sleek and stylish look, with different customers praising the beauty of both the bamboo and acacia wood options. Several also share that it comes in very handy when entertaining, providing them with a nice space (and serving utensils) to serve their guests.
Purchase the Easoger Cheese Board and Knife Set at Amazon for $35.99 (on sale from $19.99)
Paris Hilton Charcuterie Board and Serving Set
Add a little love to the table with this heart-shaped charcuterie board from Paris Hilton. The heart-shaped bamboo board has a pink border and comes with a small pink bowl to hold dips and sauces. Four cheese tools — each with a pink crystal handle and gold finish — are also included with each purchase.
With a majority of 4- and 5-star reviews, customers are generally satisfied with this charcuterie board. Several share that they appreciate the unique heart-shaped design. They also appreciate how attractive the gold and crystal cheese tools that come with it are. Most also share that it feels like a quality and well-made product that was worth the purchase price. Some customers said that they purchased this as a gift and found that it made an excellent present for a friend or family member.
Purchase the Paris Hilton Charcuterie Board and Serving Set at Amazon for $29.99 (on sale from $23.99)
Methodology
We considered a range of factors as we curated this list of the best charcuterie boards. First, we looked closely at reviews to help us select highly-rated products that are trusted by real customers. All of the charcuterie boards on our list have a rating of 4 stars or higher and have been reviewed by several hundred — often several thousands — customers. After considering reviews, we further narrowed down our list of recommendations based on other features, including size, accessories, and overall design. We aimed to provide a range of sizes and styles to match the varying needs of each reader.