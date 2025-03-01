13 Best Charcuterie Boards, According To Online Reviews

Whether you're hosting a dinner party, having friends over to watch the big game, or just hanging out at home with the family, a charcuterie board can help you create an attractive assortment of food to serve. Charcuterie, which is a French word that refers to preserved meats, is a tradition in many European countries. Thus, a charcuterie board is a special platter designed to help you artfully serve prosciutto, salami, pastrami, chorizo, paté, and other cured meats. However, you'll often find cheeses, fruits, crackers, pretzels, and even unexpected foods like edible flowers served alongside the meats on these charcuterie boards.

If you want to build the best charcuterie board to really impress your guests, then the first step is to make sure you purchase the right board. And, with so many options on the market, it can be tricky to decide which is the best fit for your needs. We've rounded up a list of the top charcuterie boards to help you narrow down your options and make an informed decision. We included a range of sizes and styles, as well as some options that come with various accessories. Additionally, we only included highly-rated products that were backed by hundreds or thousands of reviews. A more detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this piece, but for now read on to discover which charcuterie board will be the right fit for you.