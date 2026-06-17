One Of Costco's Hands-Down Best Bakery Items Could Pass For Homemade

Costco's bakery section is teeming with treats at prices that can't be beat. When you want the taste of a homemade dessert but simply don't have the time to prepare it, this is the place to go for a suitable substitute. While any sweets lover with a desire for dairy will tell you the joys of digging into a slice of classic New York cheesecake, Costco's offering is a luscious and creamy confection that comes close to its scratch-made counterpart.

Among the many popular cakes at Costco, our rankings indicate that this is the hands-down best choice for cheesecake lovers seeking a convenient store-bought option. Per our writer's assessment, Costco's cheesecake provides a desirable density, creamy mouthfeel, and a mild combo of sweet and tart tastes, all of which are hallmarks of a pleasing cheesecake. The writer also mentions the ease of adding your own decorations to the sizable dessert, such as a drizzle of caramel.

Though the writer points out that the crust could stand to be slightly more crunchy and the mild flavor could use more of a tangy boost, it's nonetheless an ideal shortcut. In fact, in a head-to-head showdown between Trader Joe's and Costco cheesecakes, the latter was the clear winner. Fans across the internet confirm that the Costco bakery's cheesecake is not only one of the absolute best — it's nearly as good as homemade.