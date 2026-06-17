One Of Costco's Hands-Down Best Bakery Items Could Pass For Homemade
Costco's bakery section is teeming with treats at prices that can't be beat. When you want the taste of a homemade dessert but simply don't have the time to prepare it, this is the place to go for a suitable substitute. While any sweets lover with a desire for dairy will tell you the joys of digging into a slice of classic New York cheesecake, Costco's offering is a luscious and creamy confection that comes close to its scratch-made counterpart.
Among the many popular cakes at Costco, our rankings indicate that this is the hands-down best choice for cheesecake lovers seeking a convenient store-bought option. Per our writer's assessment, Costco's cheesecake provides a desirable density, creamy mouthfeel, and a mild combo of sweet and tart tastes, all of which are hallmarks of a pleasing cheesecake. The writer also mentions the ease of adding your own decorations to the sizable dessert, such as a drizzle of caramel.
Though the writer points out that the crust could stand to be slightly more crunchy and the mild flavor could use more of a tangy boost, it's nonetheless an ideal shortcut. In fact, in a head-to-head showdown between Trader Joe's and Costco cheesecakes, the latter was the clear winner. Fans across the internet confirm that the Costco bakery's cheesecake is not only one of the absolute best — it's nearly as good as homemade.
Fan favor for Costco's cheesecake
Reviews online tout the virtues of the Costco cheesecake. Weighing in at around 4½ pounds and costing less than $25, this is the hands-down best deal for a food that inspires the same satisfied feeling as that of a homemade dessert. One Redditor shares, "I am a cheesecake snob and it's one of the best cheesecakes I ever had." Another Reddit user enthuses, "Every cheesecake at Costco is worth the purchase, no matter what the excuse. Period."
Elsewhere in the Reddit thread, a commenter mentions, "It's so, so, so good. I bought one last weekend for my parents and me and I took home a quarter for myself" continuing, "PRO TIP: The cheesecake is delicious on its own but level up by getting some raspberries or quartering some strawberries, dress them with a bit of sugar and some lemon juice, let them macerate, and spoon the fruit over a slice." Other positive reviews mention the lush sour cream topping and ease of freezing leftovers for later enjoyment.
Some dissenting opinions note that Costco's offering falls short of the Cheesecake Factory's variety; however, the general consensus seems to be that the large-scale version from Costco is certainly worth the price. Whether you enjoy it as-is or try a homemade fruit topping or accent of sweet syrups and sauces, you'll be glad to have this delectable dessert as a pick-me-up anytime you want.