15 Groceries At Walmart With Deep Discounts In July 2026
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Walmart stores are reducing prices on many grocery items this summer. The move is designed to make it easier for shoppers to afford weekly groceries and other summer essentials like cookout foods and road trip staples. To that end, the grocery chain has announced Featured Rollbacks on popular products from ground beef, corn on the cob, and cherries to chips, soda, and ice cream. These discounts will make summer more fun for customers who may have been cutting costs all year due to inflation concerns.
According to the 2026 Food Price Outlook published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), grocery store food products are now 2.7% more expensive than they were in May of last year. In fact, some grocery store items are projected to get even more expensive due to the rise of fuel costs. The USDA predicts that grocery prices will increase by 2.8% in 2026. Beef and veal will see the highest increase, with costs rising as much as 7.5%, while pork and poultry prices are expected to increase by 1.9% and 1.6% respectively.
These rising costs have many feeling anxious, especially at the prospect of buying food for special occasions like graduations, birthdays, and backyard barbecues. For many, the biggest problem is the price of meat and poultry, which Walmart aims to alleviate with lower prices on those products this summer. Walmart's low prices are available to all, whether you grocery shop online or in-store. If you want to take advantage of some deep discounts, here are 15 incredibly affordable grocery items you can find at Walmart this July.
73% Lean / 27% Fat Ground Beef Roll
If you feel like ground beef prices have skyrocketed in 2026, you aren't alone. That said, you don't need to turn to less expensive alternatives or skip meat altogether. In response to concerns about these prices, Walmart has lowered the cost of its one-pound package of 73% lean / 27% fat ground beef by about a dollar, depending on location. Use it to make hamburgers for your backyard barbecue, or an affordable Hamburger Helper boxed meal.
Grab a one pound 73% Lean / 27% Fat Ground Beef Roll at Walmart for around $6 a pound.
Sweet Corn on the Cob
No matter which method you prefer for cooking sweet, tender corn on the cob, you'll appreciate the fact that it costs less this month than it has in the past. You can get fresh ears of sweet corn for about 35 cents to a whole dollar cheaper at Walmart in July. Sweet corn is perfect for seasoning Elote-style and grilling, or roasting in the oven with butter and brown sugar.
Purchase Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob at Walmart for around $0.25 to $0.33 cents an ear.
Red Cherries
Fresh cherries are a joyful seasonal summer fruit. The color, texture, and flavor invoke a certain timeless nostalgia. You can use this fresh fruit for a variety of summer meals, ranging from a quick berry topping for vanilla ice cream to a vibrant fruit salad or sweet cherry cobbler. A 2.25-pound bag of the fruit is around $2 to $2.50 cheaper per pound right now at Walmart but choose wisely and avoid these 10 common mistakes when buying cherries.
Buy a 2.25-pound bag of Fresh Red Cherries at Walmart for $2.50 to $2.97 a pound.
Great Value Ice Cream
Walmart's store-brand ice cream is available in a huge range of flavors that rival more expensive name brands — and the cost can't be beat. When we ranked 15 different Great Value ice cream flavors, Cookies and Cream, Sea Salt Caramel, and Coffee all made our top three. Of course, nothing beats classic vanilla, especially if you're a fan of layering on the toppings. A 48-ounce container is almost 50 cents cheaper right now, so it's the perfect time to grab your favorite flavor.
Purchase a 48-ounce tub of Great Value Ice Cream at Walmart for $2.50.
Lay's Potato Chips
Not sure what to bring to your neighbor's backyard barbecue? A few 8-ounce bags of chips are always welcome. Multiple flavors of Lay's chips are on sale right now for nearly 50 cents less than the normal price. While we found that the best Lay's potato chip flavor is Sour Cream & Onion, you can also snag plain Classic, Cheddar & Sour Cream, Salt & Vinegar, Honey Barbecue, Limon, or Dill Pickle varieties.
Purchase Lay's Classic Potato Chips (and other flavors) at Walmart for $2.50.
Frito-Lay Family Fun Variety Pack
It's hard to know how much you need when feeding chips and dip to a crowd, but this variety pack includes 18 bags of fan-favorite flavors from the Frito-Lay brand. You'll get three bags each of Lay's Cheddar & Sour Cream chips, Cheetos, Cheetos Puffs, Ruffles Sour Cream & Onion chips, Fritos Honey BBQ Flavor Twists, and Funyuns. You can save between $1 and $1.73 if you buy now.
Buy a Frito-Lay Family Fun Variety Pack at Walmart for around $8 to $9.
Bush's Original Baked Beans
Baked beans are another classic cookout side dish but making them from scratch is time-consuming. Bush's Baked Beans are currently discounted by about 35 cents for a 28-ounce can, so it's actually less expensive to buy pre-made beans than make them yourself. Since Bush's Original is the best canned baked beans brand, you'll think they taste homemade.
Get a 28-ounce can of Bush's Original Baked Beans at Walmart for around $2.50.
Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
While there isn't any significant nutritional difference between Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke, most have a pretty strong preference about which they prefer. If you're hosting a party or just catering to the needs of picky soda drinkers, pick up a 24-pack of each variety for five dollars cheaper right now. That makes the per-can cost about 41 cents.
Purchase a 24-pack of Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar at Walmart for just under $10.
Pepsi Beverages
If you're a Pepsi household, you're also in luck. Snag a 24-pack of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew, or Diet Mountain Dew for $5 less than usual. Depending on your store's pricing, you may be able to score a 12-pack of one of the best new soda flavors of 2026: Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut. Some locations offer discounts on both the traditional and zero sugar versions of almost a dollar.
Buy a 24-pack of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew, or Diet Mountain Dew at Walmart for just under $10.
Ball Park Classic Hot Dogs
Ball Park is one of the most popular hot dog brands in America, according to sales data. Its classic franks are made from chicken and pork, with no fillers, by-products, or artificial colors or flavors. They're perfect for grilling and then smothering with toppings like ketchup and mustard, chili beans, cheese, onions, bacon crumbles, or pickle relish. Of course, if you're in Chicago, you're going to want to skip the ketchup.
Get an eight-count package of Ball Park Classic Hot Dogs at Walmart for $2.84.
Heinz Tomato Ketchup and French's Classic Yellow Mustard
It's easier than you think to run out of condiments. Yet, these are must-have staples for any cookout. Fortunately, you can get both ketchup and mustard at a much lower price. A 32-ounce bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup is about a dollar cheaper than usual, while a 20-ounce container of French's Classic Yellow Mustard, which we ranked high among the 10 yellow mustard brands, is discounted by more than 50 cents.
Buy Heinz Tomato Ketchup for under $4 and French's Kosher Classic Yellow Mustard for under $2 at Walmart.
Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue Sauce
Sweet Baby Ray's is one of the best-selling barbecue sauces in the U.S., and for good reason. It's sweet, savory, and complex and can elevate almost any dish. The brand's "Original" flavor is perfect for grilled chicken, burgers, and steak marinades, as well as for dip, sauce, and dressing recipes. Score a 40-ounce bottle for more than 50 cents less than it typically costs at Walmart right now.
Purchase a 40-ounce bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue Sauce at Walmart for under $4.
Kraft Thousand Island Dressing
Made from ketchup, mayonnaise, vinegar, and sweet relish, Thousand Island dressing is unique in that it is a blend of creamy and crunchy textures and sweet and tangy flavors. Right now, an 8-ounce bottle of Kraft Thousand Island Dressing is discounted by more than a dollar at Walmart. Use this incredibly versatile topping to upgrade salads, sandwiches, deli trays, and burgers.
Buy an 8-ounce bottle of Kraft Thousand Island Dressing at Walmart for $1.
Foster Farms Fresh & Natural Cage-Free Chicken Wings
You can make a batch of mouth-watering wings the star of your next summer event with our crispy baked chicken wings recipe. Best of all, buy a package of Foster Farms wings at Walmart this month, and you can save up to $3. One package of cage-free wings boasts around 4.25 to 4.75 pounds (or approximately 16 wings) and costs between $2 and $3 per pound, depending on location.
Purchase a package of Foster Farms Fresh & Natural Cage-Free Chicken Wings at Walmart for around $13.
Smithfield Fresh Pork Spareribs
Smithfield Fresh Pork Spareribs are all natural, with no artificial ingredients. Walmart sells packages that range in size from 3.7 to 7.9 pounds, making it easy to choose the right size for a family dinner or large party. Though pork prices have been rising, you can save $3 (or more) if you buy them now while on sale. Use one of our 29 rib recipes to cook tender, fall-off-the-bone meat that will be the highlight of dinner.
Buy a package of Smithfield Fresh Pork Spareribs at Walmart for just under $2 per pound.