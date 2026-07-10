15 Groceries At Walmart With Deep Discounts In July 2026

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Walmart stores are reducing prices on many grocery items this summer. The move is designed to make it easier for shoppers to afford weekly groceries and other summer essentials like cookout foods and road trip staples. To that end, the grocery chain has announced Featured Rollbacks on popular products from ground beef, corn on the cob, and cherries to chips, soda, and ice cream. These discounts will make summer more fun for customers who may have been cutting costs all year due to inflation concerns.

According to the 2026 Food Price Outlook published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), grocery store food products are now 2.7% more expensive than they were in May of last year. In fact, some grocery store items are projected to get even more expensive due to the rise of fuel costs. The USDA predicts that grocery prices will increase by 2.8% in 2026. Beef and veal will see the highest increase, with costs rising as much as 7.5%, while pork and poultry prices are expected to increase by 1.9% and 1.6% respectively.

These rising costs have many feeling anxious, especially at the prospect of buying food for special occasions like graduations, birthdays, and backyard barbecues. For many, the biggest problem is the price of meat and poultry, which Walmart aims to alleviate with lower prices on those products this summer. Walmart's low prices are available to all, whether you grocery shop online or in-store. If you want to take advantage of some deep discounts, here are 15 incredibly affordable grocery items you can find at Walmart this July.