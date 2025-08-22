The Absolute Best Way To Cook Corn On The Cob
Like the humble potato, corn is one of the most versatile offerings of the natural food world. With so many different ways to prepare this robust vegetable, deciding which way is best can seem overwhelming. In fact, sometimes I just opt for the fastest method (boiling corn in a pot of seasoned water) so I can bite into a crunchy, sweet and salty ear of corn as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, cooking corn on the stovetop, especially when using frozen corn, increases the risk of soggy corn on the cob that isn't very flavorful. If you have more elaborate corn-cooking aspirations, I'm here to share some of the tastiest ways — and the absolute best way — to cook corn on the cob.
Roasting is one of my favorite ways to cook corn on the cob quickly. I rub each ear with olive oil and season it generously with Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote seasoning. Then I put a big pat of butter on each cob, cover them with foil, and roast them in the oven or air fryer until the kernels are slightly crisped.
Cooking corn in your slow cooker is the best method for making a large batch for a potluck or family dinner. It may take longer than using the stovetop, but slow cooking allows the corn to soak up the seasonings in the water and get tender and soft while retaining its juiciness. But for the crispiest and most flavorful corn on the cob, there is only one right way to cook it — on the grill.
Grilling corn on the cob is the best way to cook it
While there are countless ways to season and cook corn on the cob, grilled corn on the cob is the best way to achieve the perfect texture. The ideal texture for corn on the cob is tender, yet still slightly firm and crisp. The kernels should be soft and easy to bite into, releasing flavorful, warm juices with each bite.
A charcoal grill infuses the corn with a rich, spicy, and buttery flavor and creates a perfectly crisp and toasted exterior. Although grilling corn takes longer than cooking it in the oven, you can save time by grilling frozen corn on the cob without defrosting it first. Depending upon how you season your corn, it can be sweet and spicy, salty and savory, or a mixture of all of the above.
If you want to retain the most juice in your corn, pull the husks back and clean the corn silk off of the corn. Then replace the husks and soak the corn in a bowl of water before grilling. After soaking, place the corn, husks still on, directly on the grill. The moisture in the husks will steam the corn as it grills, resulting in bright, sweet, and juicy kernels. However, if you want a smoky, charred ear of corn with more complex flavor, remove the husks before grilling. This is my preferred method, as steaming the corn in the husks can sometimes make it too soggy.