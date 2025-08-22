Like the humble potato, corn is one of the most versatile offerings of the natural food world. With so many different ways to prepare this robust vegetable, deciding which way is best can seem overwhelming. In fact, sometimes I just opt for the fastest method (boiling corn in a pot of seasoned water) so I can bite into a crunchy, sweet and salty ear of corn as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, cooking corn on the stovetop, especially when using frozen corn, increases the risk of soggy corn on the cob that isn't very flavorful. If you have more elaborate corn-cooking aspirations, I'm here to share some of the tastiest ways — and the absolute best way — to cook corn on the cob.

Roasting is one of my favorite ways to cook corn on the cob quickly. I rub each ear with olive oil and season it generously with Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote seasoning. Then I put a big pat of butter on each cob, cover them with foil, and roast them in the oven or air fryer until the kernels are slightly crisped.

Cooking corn in your slow cooker is the best method for making a large batch for a potluck or family dinner. It may take longer than using the stovetop, but slow cooking allows the corn to soak up the seasonings in the water and get tender and soft while retaining its juiciness. But for the crispiest and most flavorful corn on the cob, there is only one right way to cook it — on the grill.