Add 2 Unexpected Additions To The Water For Next-Level Corn On The Cob

On the list of simple kitchen tasks that can be surprisingly frustrating, boiling perfect corn is up there with poaching eggs and peeling garlic. If your cobs never turn out as sweet and juicy as you like, it might be because you're cooking them in plain water. Try adding sugar and lemon juice to the pot, and you'll wind up with far more flavorful results.

Cooks who don't like to mess with their corn might be shaking their heads, but these additions subtly enhance the veggie's natural flavor without masking it, in addition to improving its texture. Even if you pay attention to signs to look out for when buying corn on the cob, chances are your corn has lost some of its sweetness since it was picked. A little sugar makes up for this without adding distracting flavors. Meanwhile, the lemon juice adds just a touch of sweetness and acidity, and helps the kernels stay firm and crisp instead of turning mushy.

To boil six corn cobs in a large pot of water, add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of sugar. Slightly reduce or increase these amounts when cooking more or fewer cobs. Whether you're making simple buttered corn or a crispy and creamy corn fritters recipe, this trick will give you the perfect juicy, tasty results.