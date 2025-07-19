Signs To Look Out For When Buying Corn On The Cob

When summer hits, fresh corn on the cob lathered in butter is a must — but grabbing the first ear you see might leave you with dry, flavorless kernels. To get the best of the bunch, you'll need to know what to look for. First up: the husk. Skip any corn that has tan spots or looks dry or brittle. Instead, opt for ears with bright, vibrant green husks that feel slightly damp to the touch. That outer layer helps keep the corn fresh, so if it's already wilting or losing color, chances are the kernels have seen better days. There are, of course, tips to keep vegetables fresher longer that you can put into place once you get your corn home, one of which is to keep the husk on until you're ready to cook the corn so it can retain that moisture.

Next, follow the silk test. That messy-looking silky hair poking out the top should be moist and soft, not dry, brittle, or blackened. If it's mushy or smells sour, move on (sort of similar to how you throw out spinach once it gets slimy). While you're there, take a peek at the tip of the ear (without peeling back the entire husk). You want kernels that look firm, shiny, and plump, not shriveled or sunken. And if you notice any tiny holes in the husk, those could be from worms, so best to leave that one behind.