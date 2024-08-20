The Easiest Way To Butter Corn On The Cob

Corn and butter are a match made in heaven. In fact, while salt is optional, we'd say it's a crime to eat the former without the latter. Although this pairing makes for bite after heavenly bite, getting there can be a little messy and sometimes requires prep work all on its own. You may need to melt butter completely (which can lead to hot splatters when it's time to eat) or soften it at the very least. But if you don't want to go to the trouble of prepping what's really just a condiment for a side dish, there's one easy method that works in a pinch.

Simply take a stick of butter straight out of the fridge and place it on a plate. When you're ready to eat, hold your corn over the stick and rotate it so that it gets coated with butter. There is one guideline you'll need to follow here: Your vegetable should be hot off the grill (or stove), since you'll need that heat to melt the butter and get it to stick. But you should end up with as much of it as you want on your cob, with no extra labor required.