Adding Butter To Boiling Water Is A Game Changer For Corn On The Cob

Corn on the cob is one of the easiest side dishes, a fresh and sweet accompaniment to any homey meal. Though there are many ways to prepare it, nothing beats the no-fuss comfort of simple boiled corn on the cob. Your vegetable quota is covered after a fast boil and being brushed with butter. But what if those two steps could be streamlined into one? That's what you can accomplish if you put a generous amount of butter into your corn cooking water.

With this rich addition, you've transformed your boiling water into a luxurious butter bath, coating the corn in its number one condiment. Not only does it season the corn, but it also helps give it a delectable texture, more delicate and soft than the average cob. Indeed, this "butter bath" method is also frequently used for adding richness to sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes. The best part about this hack is that's incredibly easy and fast to accomplish. All you need is a pot, corn, and plenty of butter.