The Water Mistake You're Making That Causes Soggy Corn On The Cob

Corn on the cob is simultaneously the easiest and most difficult of foods to prepare. While the process is relatively straightforward — toss ears into a pot of boiling water — there are a few things that can go wrong. From improperly prepping corn to boiling it for too long, these minor mishaps can significantly impede quality. Yet, even if cobs are cooked correctly, you might still be sacrificing plumper textures and bolder tastes based on how you cool the corn.

It doesn't take long to cook corn on the cob. The part that seems to take forever is waiting for it to cool. Though it may be tempting to accelerate the process by running hot cobs under cold running water, it's best that you don't. Similar to leaving boiled corn in its cooking liquid for too long, rinsing steamy cobs causes the kernels to absorb more water. As a result, waterlogged kernels take on a soft and soggy texture that's anything but pleasantly crunchy. Not to mention that flavor can also suffer since waterlogging can rid corn of its natural earthy sweetness (and any seasoning!), rendering them totally bland.

The ideal solution? Let corn on the cob cool the old fashioned way. After boiling, add ears to a platter and let them rest for several (albeit painstaking) minutes until they're no longer piping hot. For an accelerated alternative, you can even prop the platter by a breezy windowsill or fan so that you can get to enjoying corn faster.