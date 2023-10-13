Boil Corn In Coconut Milk To Give It A Buttery, Sweet Taste

To boil corn in coconut milk, begin by shucking your corn. Fill a heavy saucepan or pot with enough coconut milk to submerge the corn. Allow the milk to boil, then lower the heat so the milk simmers before adding the corn. Then, cook until the kernels are tender.

For those wondering if you can substitute the coconut milk, you can replace it with dairy or any other plain plant-based milk. After experimenting, coconut milk may still be your favorite since it's creamy and luxurious and its flavor harmonizes well with corn.

Once your sweet and buttery corn is fully cooked, enjoy it plain to savor all of the nuanced flavors. Or, add a sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes for a delightful crunch. If you enjoy spice, a generous dusting of chili powder can bring a warm kick to your cob. And, a squeeze of lime or lime zest can introduce a tangy freshness. So, the next time you pick up fresh corn at your local market, remember to grab some coconut milk as well.