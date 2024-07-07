Yes, You Can Grill Corn On The Cob From Frozen. Here's How
Corn on the cob is one of the joys of summer and a sweet treat sold hot off the grill at farmers markets and from street vendors around the globe. Not only can you recreate the juicy, smoky-sweet bite of grilled corn at home but you can enjoy it year-round thanks to frozen corn on the cob. Whether you're freezing leftover cobs or buying them from the freezer aisle of the grocery store, grilling the cob from frozen is easy and delicious.
There isn't much difference between grilling a cob from frozen and grilling it from fresh; both take around 15 minutes on a grill. While fresh corn on the cob has a husk to protect it from the grill, frozen corn on the cob will require a coating of oil to keep the kernels from sticking to the grates. Place oiled frozen corn directly on the grill grates over high heat, shutting the lid to allow the ice to steam the corn and the hot grill grates to impart a bit of char. You'll want to rotate the corn every three minutes so each side gets an even char.
Once the corn is juicy and tender, remove it and season with butter and your favorite spices. Some recipes recommend wrapping frozen corn cobs in foil before grilling them to substitute the husk. However, the foil will essentially steam the corn and insulate it from the texture and flavor that the grill bestows.
Tips for seasoning and pairing
While grilling frozen corn on the cob requires little more than grilling fresh corn, there are a few simple tips to ensure the best results. The oil you choose to coat the frozen corn is less about flavor than it is about lubrication. That's why you'll add butter and seasonings post-grill. Since you're using high heat, an oil with a high smoke point like avocado oil or safflower oil is ideal.
Tempting though it may be, refrain from opening your grill for more than it takes to quickly rotate the cob. Those precious few seconds of rotating the cob are all it needs to get the perfect char. Leaving the lid open will prevent the corn from steaming and cooking all the way through. If you're not sure about the doneness, simply pierce a kernel with a fork. If it easily pops, the corn is ready.
Butter, salt, and pepper are the perfect trifecta of salty, spicy, and savory to complement the sweetness of your corn. However, more elaborate seasonings will take corn on the cob to the next level. You can draw inspiration from Mexican street corn, swapping butter with mayo and dusting with chili powder, parmesan cheese, and a squeeze of lime juice to finish. You can also make a compound butter with paprika, garlic powder, and basil to brush over grilled corn. Slice the freshly grilled corn kernels off the cob to upgrade cowboy caviar, corn chowder, or pasta salads.