Yes, You Can Grill Corn On The Cob From Frozen. Here's How

Corn on the cob is one of the joys of summer and a sweet treat sold hot off the grill at farmers markets and from street vendors around the globe. Not only can you recreate the juicy, smoky-sweet bite of grilled corn at home but you can enjoy it year-round thanks to frozen corn on the cob. Whether you're freezing leftover cobs or buying them from the freezer aisle of the grocery store, grilling the cob from frozen is easy and delicious.

There isn't much difference between grilling a cob from frozen and grilling it from fresh; both take around 15 minutes on a grill. While fresh corn on the cob has a husk to protect it from the grill, frozen corn on the cob will require a coating of oil to keep the kernels from sticking to the grates. Place oiled frozen corn directly on the grill grates over high heat, shutting the lid to allow the ice to steam the corn and the hot grill grates to impart a bit of char. You'll want to rotate the corn every three minutes so each side gets an even char.

Once the corn is juicy and tender, remove it and season with butter and your favorite spices. Some recipes recommend wrapping frozen corn cobs in foil before grilling them to substitute the husk. However, the foil will essentially steam the corn and insulate it from the texture and flavor that the grill bestows.