For Big Batch Corn On The Cob, Break Out Your Slow Cooker
There are many ways to cook corn on the cob, whether it's on the grill, in the oven, on the stovetop, or even in the microwave (gasp!). Sometimes, however, you want a large quantity of corn on the cob for a dinner party or family gathering. For many home cooks in average-sized kitchens, the task of making a big batch of corn on the cob in those traditional ways will take up space and time — but the slow cooker that you might usually reserve for rump roast can help in this situation.
The amount of cobs you can cook in the slow cooker comes down to how large your countertop appliance is. However, a six- to eight-quart slow cooker is ideal so that the cobs can fit whole. When you have the right amount of corn to fit properly in your slow cooker, remove the husks and break the cobs in half if they're too long. Then, fill the crock pot, starting with a cup of water depending on how much corn you have. Another option is to skip the water, wrap each cob in aluminum foil, then cook until tender. Set the slow cooker to the high temperature setting, then cook for two to three hours until the corn is tender.
How to season and serve slow-cooked corn on the cob
Like any type of corn on the cob, the starchy side dish needs some seasoning even in the slow cooker. When you add the water to the slow cooker, this is also when you can take advantage of the technique to infuse flavor. You'll certainly want some butter, salt, and black pepper in the pot for flavor. Take advantage of the slow-cooking process and add fresh herbs like parsley to allow the flavors to meld. Throw in some crushed garlic cloves, lemon wedges, or lime wedges to give the slow-cooked corn on the cob more flavor before it hits the plate. There are also many other ways to season corn on the cob that can be adapted to the slow cooker, like adding a lemon pepper rub.
When the corn on the cob is tender to the touch, use tongs to remove it from the water and shake off any excess moisture. And if you skipped the water for aluminum foil, simply unwrap each cob just before serving to keep it warm. Serve the cobs to the crowd with additional butter and seasonings like salt for each guest to fix per their taste. You can also take note from our grilled Mexican street corn recipe to give more Mexican flare with ingredients like cotija cheese to your slow-cooked corn on the cob.