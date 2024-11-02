For Big Batch Corn On The Cob, Break Out Your Slow Cooker

There are many ways to cook corn on the cob, whether it's on the grill, in the oven, on the stovetop, or even in the microwave (gasp!). Sometimes, however, you want a large quantity of corn on the cob for a dinner party or family gathering. For many home cooks in average-sized kitchens, the task of making a big batch of corn on the cob in those traditional ways will take up space and time — but the slow cooker that you might usually reserve for rump roast can help in this situation.

The amount of cobs you can cook in the slow cooker comes down to how large your countertop appliance is. However, a six- to eight-quart slow cooker is ideal so that the cobs can fit whole. When you have the right amount of corn to fit properly in your slow cooker, remove the husks and break the cobs in half if they're too long. Then, fill the crock pot, starting with a cup of water depending on how much corn you have. Another option is to skip the water, wrap each cob in aluminum foil, then cook until tender. Set the slow cooker to the high temperature setting, then cook for two to three hours until the corn is tender.