Do You Need To Soak Corn On The Cob Before Grilling?

There's something magical about the sweetness and caramelization that occurs when corn on the cob is grilled. The smoky flavor, the tender kernels, and the slight char of perfectly grilled corn make it a beloved dish for many. But before you fire up the grill, you might wonder whether soaking the corn is necessary.

The question of whether to soak or not to soak is a common one among grill enthusiasts. Some believe that soaking the corn, husks and all, helps keep the kernels moist and prevents them from drying out or burning during grilling. Proponents of soaking approach it in several different ways, from brining the corn in sugar and salt water to soaking it in cold water for 30 minutes or less prior to grilling. However, many will argue that it makes no difference at all.

Those who greatly prefer to skip the soaking step claim that you achieve a better char and more robust flavor by grilling the corn directly. They believe when corn is grilled without soaking, the natural sugars in the kernels caramelize more effectively, resulting in a sweeter and smokier taste. Skipping the soak can also lead to a slightly crispier texture, which some find more appealing.