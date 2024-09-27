Here's How Long It Takes To Cook Corn On The Cob On The Grill Vs In The Oven

Grilling corn and roasting it in the oven both transform fresh cobs into golden, juicy bites, but each method offers a distinct experience in taste and texture. On the grill, corn takes center stage. With the husks peeled back or removed, a hot grill imparts a charred flavor in just minutes. The grilled corn is placed directly on the grates, cooked for 6 minutes per side, with the lid closed to trap heat. The grill's high temperature creates caramelized patches, adding a smoky richness that's hard to replicate indoors. But this method requires close attention — you'll need to check the corn every few minutes to avoid burning it.

Oven roasting, on the other hand, offers a more controlled, hands-off approach. With the husks removed, butter generously coating each cob before it's wrapped tightly in foil and placed in a 425° degree oven, you'll be setting your corn up for oven roasting success. Alternatively, you can leave the husks on, as they act as a natural foil, locking in moisture. Either way, corn husks on or husks off, after 20 to 25 minutes, the corn emerges, tender and evenly cooked with a milder, buttery flavor. If you're using a lower temperature like 350°degrees, expect the process to take around 30 minutes. Unlike the grill, the oven doesn't give you that charred sweetness but compensates with a more uniform cook.