29 Rib Recipes That'll Be The Highlight Of Dinner

When you really want to impress your dinner guests with a main course, ribs do the trick every time. Whether it's summertime and you're outside firing up the grill or the dead of winter and you're craving something hearty and comforting, this crowd-pleasing entree never fails to deliver. But you don't have to make them the same way every time — by switching up your recipe, you can ensure this is a dish you never tire of.

We've collected some of our most delicious, mouthwatering rib recipes all in one place, so you can choose which one sounds best for your dinner plans. This list features both beef and pork options, so there's something for everybody. Plus, many people assume that ribs are labor and time intensive, and while that can be true, it's not always the case. Once you see how simple and easy a lot of these recipes are, you'll find yourself making ribs on the regular.