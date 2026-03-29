29 Rib Recipes That'll Be The Highlight Of Dinner
When you really want to impress your dinner guests with a main course, ribs do the trick every time. Whether it's summertime and you're outside firing up the grill or the dead of winter and you're craving something hearty and comforting, this crowd-pleasing entree never fails to deliver. But you don't have to make them the same way every time — by switching up your recipe, you can ensure this is a dish you never tire of.
We've collected some of our most delicious, mouthwatering rib recipes all in one place, so you can choose which one sounds best for your dinner plans. This list features both beef and pork options, so there's something for everybody. Plus, many people assume that ribs are labor and time intensive, and while that can be true, it's not always the case. Once you see how simple and easy a lot of these recipes are, you'll find yourself making ribs on the regular.
Spicy Oven-Baked Pork Spare Ribs
If you've only ever had spare ribs from the grill, you have to try making this oven-baked version. They take less than an hour to prep and cook, and when they come out of the oven, the meat falls right off the bone. The hot, Korean-style barbecue sauce really makes these ribs shine, and they're ideal for anyone who loves spicy food. You can pull back on the gochujang if you prefer a milder heat.
Recipe: Spicy Oven-Baked Pork Spare Ribs
Easy Country-Style Ribs
If you've never made them before, ribs might seem like a pretty difficult dish to make. But that's not necessarily the case — especially when it comes to these tasty country-style ribs. In fact, they only take a couple of minutes to prep, requiring very little in the way of advance planning. Slow-cooking the ribs in the oven produces a super tender texture, and the fuss-free barbecue sauce pairs well with plenty of different sides.
Recipe: Easy Country-Style Ribs
Sweet, Spicy, Smoky Raspberry Chipotle Ribs
The best ribs have a complex flavor profile that really highlights the taste of the meat itself. These tender, raspberry-flavored ribs lean on the sweeter side, but the fruitiness is well-balanced by a decent amount of salt. There's also a nice level of spice, but it's not too overpowering, and the rich, smoky notes make this a must-try recipe for rib lovers everywhere.
Oven-Baked Spare Ribs
These meaty, St. Louis-style spare ribs only call for five different ingredients, including salt and pepper, making them ideal for when you want to keep things nice and simple. You'll also need your favorite barbecue sauce and a store-bought dry rub. This recipe proves that slow-cooking delicious spare ribs in the oven doesn't have to be a difficult endeavor, and it's something that you can pull off any day of the week.
Recipe: Oven-Baked Spare Ribs
Baked and Grilled Baby Back Pork Ribs
The glaze is the star of the show here, so you'll really want to layer as much over the ribs as possible. It only calls for a few simple ingredients, namely ketchup, soy sauce, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, and red chili flakes — you can always skip the chili if you want to tone down the heat. These are definitely messy to eat, but let's be honest, the best ribs usually are.
Beer-Braised Boneless Short Ribs
Beer can be an ultra-delicious braising liquid, and you'll be blown away by how much flavor it infuses into these boneless beef short ribs. This recipe also uses parsnips, carrots, potatoes, onion, garlic, and mushrooms to create a hearty stew that can be enjoyed on its own or served with steamed rice or fresh bread. It's perfect for those cold nights when you're looking for a meal that's both cozy and comforting.
Recipe: Beer-Braised Boneless Short Ribs
3-Ingredient Crockpot Ribs
If you're craving succulent ribs but want an easy, grill-free recipe that's quick to prep, why not make use of your crockpot? Simply season the ribs with salt and pepper, place them in your crockpot, cover them with Coca-Cola and barbecue sauce, and slow-cook until fork-tender. Finally, pop the ribs on a baking sheet and slide them under the broiler to get them nice and crispy, add more sauce, and broil again until they caramelize.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Crockpot Ribs
Short Ribs
Beef short ribs arguably taste best when they're braised. Braising may sound complicated if you've never done it before, but believe us when we say that it's simpler than you might think. First, sear the short ribs in a pan, then transfer them to a pot with carrots, onions, garlic, and rosemary to infuse them with even more flavor. Serve the braised ribs together with the veggies for a hearty meal it's hard not to love.
Recipe: Short Ribs
BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich with Corn Slaw
Who says that you have to eat ribs all on their own? They can also shine in a sandwich, particularly when paired with a fresh, crusty bread roll. To really take your meal to the next level, try making this sweet and savory corn slaw that instantly adds a layer of tasty complexity to your sandwich. If you're not a fan of corn, you can always follow a standard coleslaw recipe instead.
Juicy Slow Cooker Ribs
If you're craving extra juicy ribs, try making them in a slow cooker. It may not be the most traditional approach, but it yields a moistness that's hard to achieve with most other cooking methods. You'll first season the ribs with a quality dry rub, then follow up with a generous amount of your favorite barbecue sauce. Just pop the ribs under the broiler for a few minutes to crisp up and caramelize before serving.
Recipe: Juicy Slow Cooker Ribs
Short Rib Borscht
There are few dishes that feel heartier than borscht, but if you're looking for a meal that's a bit more filling, then you should try adding short ribs. They really bulk up the dish, transforming it from an appetizer or light meal to a main course. Serve with garnishes of dill and scallions for an extra pop of flavor, and pair with good, crusty bread to soak up every last drop of broth.
Recipe: Short Rib Borscht
Easy Baby Back Ribs
Making baby back ribs doesn't always have to take a huge amount of effort. You don't have to put them on the grill, as these ribs will cook to perfection in your oven. This makes them a great option during the colder months of the year. Although these ribs take a few hours to cook, they only require 15 minutes of prep time. They're easy to get started, and you can just let them do their thing.
Recipe: Easy Baby Back Ribs
Smoked Country-Style Ribs
Some people prefer their ribs to have a milder flavor, while others love maximum smokiness for added complexity. If you fall into the latter camp, this smoked country-style ribs recipe is the one you're looking for. The recipe calls for Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce, but you can use your favorite sauce, or experiment with different brands to switch up the flavor. Smoking the ribs for an hour will give them the intense taste you're looking for, and another 30 minutes on the grill will finish them up.
Recipe: Smoked Country-Style Ribs
Air Fryer Country-Style Ribs
Although you may be more used to cooking ribs in the oven or on the grill, it turns out that you can use your air fryer, too. The ribs only take 5 minutes to prep and 30 minutes to cook, so it's a great method if you're short on time. That said, this recipe is still worth trying if you're looking to explore new ways to cook ribs, as they get nice and crispy on the outside while remaining tender and moist in the center.
Recipe: Air Fryer Country-Style Ribs
Red Wine-Braised Beef Short Ribs
We've mentioned braising short ribs in beer, but wine works just as well. The wine infuses the meat with a ton of depth and complexity, and a slight fruitiness. This recipe takes around four hours, but the results are well worth it. This decadent dish can serve as the main course on just about any dinner table — try serving the ribs with creamy mashed potatoes for maximum deliciousness.
Recipe: Red Wine-Braised Beef Short Ribs
Slow Cooker Korean Short Ribs
If you're craving Korean-style short ribs, you don't have to go spend money at a restaurant or on takeout. It's surprisingly easy to make them at home with this slow cooker recipe. Not only will the meat be deliciously tender, but the flavorful sauce shines, creating a tasty base for both the ribs and the veggies. Serve with steamed rice to complete the meal, and you've got a restaurant-quality dinner for a fraction of the price of eating out.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Korean Short Ribs
Instant Pot Ribs
It seems like you can use an Instant Pot for just about anything these days — that includes ribs. These Instant Pot ribs are super easy to make, and you'll only need dry rub, apple cider vinegar, and your favorite barbecue sauce. The best part is that unlike a lot of other rib recipes that require hours to cook, this recipe only takes 45 minutes from start to finish.
Recipe: Instant Pot Ribs
Baby Back Ribs with Honey Mustard BBQ Sauce
While the quality of the meat really matters when it comes to ribs, having a truly flavorful sauce is arguably just as important. If you're tired of using the same old bottled condiments over and over again, you should try making these baby back ribs and homemade honey mustard barbecue sauce. They still have some of that sweetness you'd expect from a good rib sauce, but the mustard adds complexity and a little extra bite.
Tender Grilled Spare Ribs
If you're making ribs for the first time and want to ensure they turn out right, this grilled spare ribs recipe is the one to pick. The recipe requires very few ingredients, and it's basically foolproof. Plus, it works with a grill or oven, so most home cooks can easily pull it off. While the ribs remain juicy and tender inside, they'll also develop a wonderfully crispy crust.
Recipe: Tender Grilled Spare Ribs
Sous-Vide Barbecue Ribs
The sous-vide method is an absolute game-changer for cooking meat, resulting in an ultra-tender texture that's hard to achieve any other way. It works for most types and cuts of meat, but it's especially effective for preparing ribs, since their final texture is so important. You'll need a sous-vide immersion circulator, and you'll have to cook the meat for a full 24 hours before finishing them off on the grill. However, once you've tried this recipe, you probably won't want to cook ribs any other way.
Recipe: Sous-Vide Barbecue Ribs
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
A good red wine braise can elevate basic short ribs to a whole new level. This recipe also calls for an assortment of veggies, like carrots, onions, celery, and garlic, which give the meat a lot more flavor and transform this meat-centric dish into a complete, comforting meal. The whole process takes about 3 hours, but after you take your first bite, you'll see that the time investment was absolutely worth it.
Recipe: Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
Cider and Chili-Glazed Baby Back Ribs
Why settle for basic ribs when you can make a rack that goes above and beyond on the flavor front? In this recipe, the glaze makes all the difference. It's made with cider and chili, creating a sweet and spicy character to rival the tastiest store-bought sauces. Plus, the homemade spice mix helps ensure that every inch of your ribs is coated in deliciousness.
Standing Rib Roast
If you're really trying to wow the guests at your next dinner party, this standing rib roast recipe is the way to go. Rib roasts are impressive, hearty, and ideal for feeding a hungry crowd. And while this recipe may seem complex, it couldn't be simpler. Just brush the meat with olive oil, season it with a mixture of rosemary, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper, then pop it in the oven. After about two hours — or as long as it takes for the internal temperature to hit 120 F — you'll have a dinner centerpiece that guests will rave about.
Recipe: Standing Rib Roast
Air Fryer BBQ Ribs
Some rib lovers are looking for maximum juiciness, while others prefer a chewy texture and an extra-crispy exterior. These air fryer barbecue ribs definitely fall into the latter category. We love this recipe because it comes together so easily, taking just 5 minutes to prepare and only 15 minutes to cook. Who knew that homemade ribs could qualify as a super fast and easy weeknight dinner?
Recipe: Air Fryer BBQ Ribs
Lotus Root Pork Rib Soup
Ribs may just be at their best when they're served in a warm and comforting soup. This delicious recipe also features lotus root, offering a light, refreshing backdrop for the meat. The ribs themselves will also soak up the brothy base, infusing the meat with a surprising amount of flavor. It's a nice departure from the sweet, sauce-soaked ribs you may be used to.
Recipe: Lotus Root Pork Rib Soup
Juicy Baby Back Ribs with Honey Bourbon Glaze
There are times when store-bought barbecue sauce will do the trick, but when you really want to maximize the deliciousness of your ribs, it's always worth making your own from scratch. This sauce shines thanks to the addition of bourbon, which adds an incredible depth of flavor to the already-tasty recipe. And since you don't have to cook these ribs on the grill, they're easy to make whenever the craving hits.
Slow-Roasted Rib Roast
As we mentioned above, there are few cuts of meat more impressive than prime rib. The seasoning for this slow-roasted version is really simple — salt and pepper, sumac, mustard powder, rosemary, and garlic are all you need to ensure that this hunk of meat comes out of the oven tasting as rich as possible. It's likely to become your go-to recipe for whenever you need to feed a large group on a special occasion.
Recipe: Slow-Roasted Rib Roast
Stout Beer-Braised Short Ribs with Smoky Chiles
If you've ever had a stout before, then you know how rich and intense the dark beer can be. Now, imagine those roasty, toasty tasting notes taking center stage in a braised short rib recipe. But the stout isn't the only thing that gives these ribs their complexity. Dried, smoky chiles also intensify the flavor and add a subtle heat that sets this rib recipe apart from most others you've tried.
Instant Pot Prime Rib
When cooked well, prime rib is one of those meat cuts that's almost impossible to dislike — it's rich, tender, and super juicy. It just so happens that one of the best ways to cook prime rib is to put it in your Instant Pot. The meat holds onto its moisture nicely, and the whole process only takes an hour and 20 minutes from start to finish. At last, there's an easy way to indulge in prime rib on a regular basis.
Recipe: Instant Pot Prime Rib
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