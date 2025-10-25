10 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Buying Cherries

Ever gotten so many cherries, you just don't know what to do with them? It's not uncommon to get a lot more cherries in a container than you can actually eat before they all go bad — particularly if you only have one or two people in your household. One solution is to give some of those cherries away to friends, family members, or neighbors if you can't get through them all. But if you're really committed to getting the most bang for your buck out of those cherries, you might want to freeze some of the extras. That way, you'll ensure that you can use them at a later date.

Once you've frozen your cherries, you might not want to eat them on their own. Luckily, though, there are plenty of other ways you can utilize them. For example, you can blend them into smoothies or slushies for a refreshing beverage, or you can make homemade cherry pie filling. You can also dehydrate them to make for a fruity snack that you can take on the go or even infuse booze with them for more flavorful cocktails. Regardless, not freezing those cherries for later and simply allowing them to go bad in your fridge is definitely a mistake.