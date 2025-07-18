11 Mistakes To Avoid When Shopping At A Farmers Market

A good farmers market is absolutely brimming with colorful produce looking fresh and inviting. And on a particularly sunny spring or summer day, it can be easy to feel like you want to try absolutely everything. But you should be mindful of how much produce you really consume in a week before going all out at the farmers market. Overbuying fresh produce is a common mistake people make at a farmers market, and it can be a costly one if you can't eat all of it before it goes bad.

Be strategic in what you buy. Don't buy any produce that looks good but that you don't tend to eat a lot of. For example, it's not worth spending $5 on a punnet of blueberries if you don't really eat blueberries on a regular basis anyway. And if you already have a big bag of spinach in your fridge, there's a good chance that the rainbow chard you see at that one farmers market stand is going to wilt before the chance you get to sauté it with some garlic.

Of course, it can be fun to pick up random treats at the farmers market, but creating a shopping list before you go can be a good idea. That way, you won't end up throwing away any excess produce at the end of the week.