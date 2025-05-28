5 Ways To Keep Farmers' Market Trips Affordable

As the weather starts to get more consistent, so do your visits to the farmers' market. But if you feel like those farmers' market trips have only gotten more costly, you're not alone. As we've seen inflation raise the prices of everything from store and diner-bought eggs to beef, and from dairy products to flour, the farms behind your go-to farmers' market vendors have been hit just as hard, experiencing price hikes on seeds, seed trays, liquid fertilizer, soil, and even jars, ribbons, and stickers used for packaging. Farmers have been forced to get more creative in response, finding ways to offset their expenses. In many cases, however, the price hikes have been unavoidable, which is where you have to start getting creative.

From which farmers' market you go to, to going in with a budget and walking through before you decide buy, and from taking advantage of bad weather days or simply arriving later in the day to building relationships with your farmers' market's vendors — you have a lot more control over your spending than you think. There are plenty of ways you can be creative and keep your trips there affordable; that way, you can keep supporting your local community while enjoying all of the delicious, in-season produce it provides.