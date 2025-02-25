Yet Another Diner Chain Is Increasing Its Egg Prices

If you've walked into a grocery store to buy eggs recently, then you're aware of the skyrocketing price it currently takes to make scrambled eggs at home. It's actually been a conundrum for consumers for a couple of years, and it's thanks to an outbreak of bird flu. Well, it's not just the price of eggs at the grocery store that's impacted by the outbreak, because restaurants are now passing on the higher costs onto your bill. Denny's, the chain with over 1,320 locations across the United States, is the latest chain to make that move.

According to a spokesperson for the South Carolina-based diner chain, the increase associated with the surcharge will vary from market to market. There's no word on how long offerings like its Philly Cheesesteak Omelette will cost a little more. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of eggs might increase by another 20% this year, so get used to the increased prices. And there's always the possibility that items like pancakes, which should contain eggs in the batter, might also be impacted by the outbreak.