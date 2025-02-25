Yet Another Diner Chain Is Increasing Its Egg Prices
If you've walked into a grocery store to buy eggs recently, then you're aware of the skyrocketing price it currently takes to make scrambled eggs at home. It's actually been a conundrum for consumers for a couple of years, and it's thanks to an outbreak of bird flu. Well, it's not just the price of eggs at the grocery store that's impacted by the outbreak, because restaurants are now passing on the higher costs onto your bill. Denny's, the chain with over 1,320 locations across the United States, is the latest chain to make that move.
According to a spokesperson for the South Carolina-based diner chain, the increase associated with the surcharge will vary from market to market. There's no word on how long offerings like its Philly Cheesesteak Omelette will cost a little more. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of eggs might increase by another 20% this year, so get used to the increased prices. And there's always the possibility that items like pancakes, which should contain eggs in the batter, might also be impacted by the outbreak.
More details on Denny's recent egg upcharge and other restaurants with similar situations
A look at the menu for a Queens, New York, Denny's shows that its Waffle Slam platter, which comes with two eggs cooked your way, starts at $17.99 with no mention of the surcharge currently. The company says that the surcharge will depend on the region, in addition to the previously mentioned sales markets, so it'll likely vary depending on how badly your area is impacted. However, if you don't consume eggs at home on a daily basis, it may still be cheaper to grab your occasional breakfast at Denny's. For example, a dozen eggs have been sold as high as $12.49 in places like New York City (I've seen higher prices here).
It's not just Denny's where you can expect to pay more for your over-easy eggs or omelet. Earlier this week, we told you that Waffle House added an egg surcharge as a result of the shortage. The chain known for its plate-sized waffles is charging an extra 50 cents per egg at its restaurants across the U.S. Then there are the local bakeries, diners, and eateries that are grappling with the rising costs. So, it's safe to say that you might want to find another protein source for your morning meal at least for now.