For The Absolute Best Cherry Pie, Choose This Tart Variety

Since most cherries are sold in-store from May to July, spring and summer are the perfect seasons to make a juicy, bubbling cherry pie. But how can you tell which type of fruits you should use? There are over 1,000 types of cherries out there, ranging from big, juicy Cornelians to sweet, red and gold Queen Anne's. But if you want the absolute best-tasting pie possible, go with Montmorency cherries.

Sure, you could opt for any sweet variety here, but part of the appeal of cherry pie is the balance of tart fruit with the sugary components in the filling and crust. If that juxtaposition of flavors is what you're looking for, Montmorency cherries won't disappoint. While these fruits still have some sweetness, meaning they're not as lip-puckering as a mango, their taste is distinctly tart. That quality will hold up throughout the baking process, so you'll be able to notice the difference in your dessert. As a bonus, these sour gems may come with health benefits like anti-inflammatory properties, muscle recovery assistance, and help with sleep regulation.