6 Best And 4 Worst New Soda Flavors Of 2026 (So Far)

Nobody works harder than the R&D department at a major soda company. Sitting still is not an option in an industry like this. It's not enough to simply rely on age-old recipes — no matter how classic or sippable they may be. Brands have to commit to a constant cycle of testing, tweaking, and experimenting in order to remain competitive. It can be tough to keep up. But for us consumers, that's good news, because it means the soft drink shelf is always bubbling over with new sips to try.

2026 in particular has already been a big year for the market (and it's only April). From the bigwigs in the soda world like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Keurig Dr. Pepper to newer, "better-for-you" brands like Olipop and Poppi, everyone seems to be squeezing out new varieties left and right. Some drinks lean into the seasons of spring and summer with more tropical flavors. Others pay homage to a nostalgically sweet bubbly beverage. And there's one particular fruit that seems to be popping up over and over again.

There's never been a better time to take a gander at the soda aisle. I recently did just that and wound up with a total of 10 new flavors to sample — from brand-new, limited-time picks to returning favorites. But what I was most interested in was each drink's flavor, balance, and overall drinkability. Based on these criteria, I was able to separate the best from the worst soda flavors released so far this year.