6 Best And 4 Worst New Soda Flavors Of 2026 (So Far)
Nobody works harder than the R&D department at a major soda company. Sitting still is not an option in an industry like this. It's not enough to simply rely on age-old recipes — no matter how classic or sippable they may be. Brands have to commit to a constant cycle of testing, tweaking, and experimenting in order to remain competitive. It can be tough to keep up. But for us consumers, that's good news, because it means the soft drink shelf is always bubbling over with new sips to try.
2026 in particular has already been a big year for the market (and it's only April). From the bigwigs in the soda world like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Keurig Dr. Pepper to newer, "better-for-you" brands like Olipop and Poppi, everyone seems to be squeezing out new varieties left and right. Some drinks lean into the seasons of spring and summer with more tropical flavors. Others pay homage to a nostalgically sweet bubbly beverage. And there's one particular fruit that seems to be popping up over and over again.
There's never been a better time to take a gander at the soda aisle. I recently did just that and wound up with a total of 10 new flavors to sample — from brand-new, limited-time picks to returning favorites. But what I was most interested in was each drink's flavor, balance, and overall drinkability. Based on these criteria, I was able to separate the best from the worst soda flavors released so far this year.
Buy: Sprite Chill Mango Citrus
Sprite kicked off 2026 with a frosty addition to its "Chill" line. The first Sprite Chill in the flavor of cherry lime debuted in 2024 and was the first of its kind to offer a "cooling sensation" with each sip. Apparently, customers have taken a liking to this unique mouthfeel because the brand has since released a Strawberry Kiwi variation, and most recently, a Mango Citrus flavor of the crisp beverage.
Mango Citrus is certainly playing up the exclusivity angle as a limited-time release that's only available at Walmart. Now, usually I'm fine to sit back and watch sodas come and go, but I have a feeling I'll genuinely miss this Sprite flavor when it disappears. I love the way it almost whispers a refreshing little "ahh" as you unscrew the lid, before forcibly hitting you with a strong mango aroma — just like a mango White Claw. Luckily, that intensity settles down in the taste.
It starts off with the faint taste of sweet mango, then dissolves into that bubbly and familiar lemon-lime flavor. It has a tropical edge to it that just screams spring and summer. I can't say the "cooling" sensation is that prominent. I felt it just a bit in the back of my throat after taking a sip — kind of like the experience you have after eating something minty. But even with an underwhelming cool factor, its flavor trumps the missing gimmick.
Avoid: Canada Dry Zero-Sugar Strawberry Fruit Splash
Canada Dry was created decades after top competitors like Vernors and Schweppes. So you could say it's been trying to make up ground ever since it popped up in the early 1900s. One of the ways it tries is by being the most experimental of the group. You won't find too many Vernors flavor spin-offs on the shelf, but Canada Dry likes to keep things interesting. The ginger ale has been infused with blackberries, cherries, cranberries, peaches, mangos, and even green tea over the course of its history. And now, it has been decided that the flavor of 2026 is (drumroll, please) strawberry. The new taste of Strawberry Fruit Splash was actually released for a short time in the summer of 2025, but was brought back for good in February 2026.
If you're curious how the bright taste of strawberries meshes with the crispiness of a ginger ale in the zero-sugar version, the answer is that it doesn't mesh well at all. Sorry, Canada Dry. I think the reason most people drink ginger ale is for its mellow, refreshing taste, and this is neither of those things. It feels like there's more than just a splash of strawberry in there as the extra sweet taste of the fruit takes over. It's almost reminded me of a Starburst flavor or another kind of strawberry candy, and the spiced flavor of ginger seems to be missing completely. That overdose of sweetness makes it a no for me.
Buy: Cherry Diet Coke
Cherry is having its moment in the sun. Multiple brands have been harvesting the stone fruit's flavor so far in 2026, using it to enliven their classic soda recipes. As for Diet Coke, cherry is a flavor it's already quite familiar with. You may remember the pair's first introduction in 1986 or their several brief reunions since. But as of February 2026, Cherry Diet Coke is firmly back on shelves.
Personally, I'm a big fan of this returned mashup. On the nose, it's very inconspicuous, smelling primarily of regular old Diet Coke. I had to double-check the label for that small "cherry" identifier and fruit imagery. As you take a sip, the cherry continues to be subtle, and that's precisely what I like about it. Unlike Canada Dry's "splash" of strawberry, this truly is just a small taste of the sweet fruit. It maintains the integrity of the diet soda we all know and love, and enhances it with the lightest hint of juicy cherry. It's not overwhelming, and it doesn't taste medicinal — a big win in and of itself.
Cherry Diet Coke is currently slated to be on the market until early 2027, so I would plan to make the most of it this year, just in case. If it disappears yet again, we'll be forced to locate a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine just to recreate this standout flavor.
Avoid: Baja Cabo Citrus Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew is the king of crazy soda flavors. The brand consistently leaves us in shock and awe with its wild swings like Sweet Lightning (a KFC exclusive), spicy chili Flamin' Hot, and Gingerbread Snap'd. You truly never know what it's going to come up with next.
That said, the latest drop-in from the R&D department is much more in line with what you would expect from a citrus-focused soft drink. It's actually another notch on the ol' Baja belt, joining other rollouts like the iconic Baja Blast and Baja Caribbean Splash. This one has been dubbed Baja Cabo Citrus, and it's described as a tropical citrus punch. Similar to Canada Dry strawberry, it appeared briefly in 2025 and then joined the permanent lineup starting in 2026.
This is the kind of soda that will make you say, "I think I've had this one before." It smells just like a Hi-C, and the main flavor profile is oranges backed by the bitterness of lime. You then get some glimpses of true Baja Blast as you finish your gulp. I've heard others describe it as a mix between Baja Blast and Mountain Dew LiveWire, and I would have to agree. It's a decent flavor that's an easier, less aggressively sweet sip than something like Strawberry Canada Dry, but at the same time, it feels like the brand is beating a dead horse here.
Buy: Shirley Temple Poppi
Olipop and Poppi are like the two competitive siblings of the prebiotic soda industry. They seem to always be going head-to-head. One can't release a flavor without the other quickly doing the same. The most recent example of this is the fact that both coincidentally decided to ring in the New Year, dripping in nostalgia.
January 2026 brought news of the Shirley Temple revival. That's right. Everyone's favorite childhood guilty pleasure has been turned into two different kinds of better-for-you soda, and I was finally able to get my hands on both. What I discovered while trying the Olipop can and Poppi can side-by-side was that Poppi crafted the better recipe. It nails that classic Shirley Temple essence, and comes in the same cheery red color, just like a glass they would serve you at the diner. Natural flavors combine to create a syrupy sweet flavor nearly identical to that of grenadine, and it's carried by a light, subtly citrusy base of soda. It's sweet and does have a few grams of sugar added in, but it doesn't feel like you're drinking candy.
Even the artwork on the can puts a smile on my face. Playing on the throwback theme, it features a vintage sundae bowl with a juicy cherry on top. It makes it feel even more authentic and timeless, further solidifying it as a must-try for 2026.
Avoid: Shirley Temple Olipop
I was honestly surprised that Poppi's Shirley Temple won this race. Admittedly, I tend to gravitate towards Olipop's flavors more — especially the creamy ones like Strawberry Vanilla and Cream Soda. But when it comes to our old friend Shirley, Olipop doesn't get it quite right. It's not bad by any means, it just doesn't do justice to what's now known as the original mocktail.
The Shirley Temple Olipop is made with cherry, white grape, lemon, and lime juice concentrate to achieve its flavor, along with the basics of carbonated water, stevia leaf, OLISMART (the brand's blend of botanicals, plant fibers, and prebiotics), and other natural flavors. To me, this combination doesn't add up to the cherry-pomegranate taste of grenadine, but feels more subtle, like a mix between a strawberry popsicle and a grape popsicle. It's almost like the flavor is washed out, but also ultra-sweet at the same time. What's more disappointing is that I didn't pick up on any of those great ginger ale notes. Since it's missing that citrusy, spice-backed crispness, it tastes more like a sweet yet generic fruit-flavored seltzer.
I would pick up this Olipop flavor again, but only under the premise that it won't give me those warm fuzzies of a true Shirley Temple. It's Shirley-adjacent but misses the magic.
Buy: Coca-Cola Cherry Float
Of course, regular Coca-Cola had to hop on the cherry fad as well. There's now a cherry-flavored version of the classic soda floating around grocery store shelves nationwide. But the difference is that this flavor has never been seen before.
Allow us to introduce you to Coca-Cola Cherry Float. It builds on Cherry Coke, which has been a favorite for decades. It also sounds sneakily similar to an older release that mixed cherry and vanilla, though the company doesn't mention any ties to that previous recipe.
This kind of "dirty" soda that mixes creamy components with standard cola is gaining popularity right now, and it's easy to see why. This is pure drinkable indulgence. It's close to what I imagine a cream soda at a soda fountain would have tasted like, back when they put real dollops of milk or cream in them. At first, it tastes like a normal bottle of Coke with a hint of tart cherry (almost maraschino-like) added in. Then, you start to get that smoother mouthfeel, and it finishes off with the unmistakable notes of ice cream-like vanilla. It's what would happen if a cream soda met a glass of cherry Coke. It's more like a dessert soda that I would drink after dinner than a daytime sipper. But overall, I love the spot-on flavors and nostalgia it brings to the 2026 soda lineup.
Avoid: Pepsi Prebiotic Cola
Breaking news: Pepsi is entering the prebiotic soda game. Okay, it's not that breaking, seeing as the 2026 product release was first announced in July of 2025. But it's still big news, and it makes me wonder how long it will be for other brands like Coca-Cola or Dr. Pepper to follow suit. Pepsi Prebiotic Cola is listed as a "functional soda" that contains soluble corn fiber as its prebiotic of choice. It offers 3 grams of it per can as well as just 30 calories and no artificial sweeteners.
Now, I will preface this by saying that the cola-specific flavors of Poppi and Olipop have never been my favorite, and I can't say I'm a fan of Pepsi's version either. There are glimpses of regular Pepsi throughout this can — in the smell, and it remains prominent throughout the taste as well. However, it's more like a Pepsi that has gone a bit flat, and that leaves you with the unmistakable taste of stevia. There's just something wonky about it in every sip, and it's just weird enough to turn it from refreshing to borderline off-putting.
This original prebiotic Pepsi flavor probably isn't something I would pick up again. But I do want to applaud the can's artwork. I appreciate the retro design and the imagery of bottlecaps that appear to be falling from the soda heavens above.
Buy: Pepsi Prebiotic Cola Cherry Vanilla
What would a completely new soda recipe be without a flavorful sidekick? At the same time as the regular prebiotic cola launch, Pepsi also released, in tandem, a fruity variation. It's all part of its new era of trying to fit into the "healthy" pop game, and what better fruit to throw into the mix than trending cherry?
It actually incorporates both cherry and vanilla, similar to the new Coca-Cola Cherry Float. It also has all the same accolades as the regular prebiotic Pepsi with 3 grams of prebiotic fiber, 5 grams of sugar, and just 30 calories per can. So you're getting all the same benefits and a much better flavor. Something about the combination of both cherry and vanilla notes masks some of the soda's innate flaws. You focus on the light yet bright fruit instead of the milder carbonation, and the hints of smooth vanilla in the aftertaste distract from the tangs of stevia extract. It's not as creamy as something like the Coca-Cola Cherry Float, and you can definitely tell it's not a full-sugar soft drink. But for a "cleaner" soda alternative, it's not half bad. Plus, you still get that classic Pepsi taste.
I think I may even like this beverage better than the cherry cola Olipop and the cherry cola Poppi. PepsiCo might just be onto something here. It just needs to clean up the prebiotic original.
Buy: Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut
There are already so many unique flavors packed into a bottle or can of Dr Pepper – 23 to be exact, which all remain a mystery. So, it always amazes me when the brand layers its trade secret recipe with even more complexity. Varieties like Strawberries & Cream, Cream Soda, and Blackberry can all be found on the shelves right now, as well as a tropical newcomer: Creamy Coconut.
You may have seen and even sipped on Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut before. It originally debuted for just a few months in the summer of 2024, later to return briefly in 2025, and now it's back in 2026, but once again just for a limited time. It's flighty and hard to find, but trust me, the flavor is worth seeking out. After you get past the strong whiff of what smells like sunscreen when you first open the bottle, you settle into that familiar Dr Pepper taste spiked with just enough of the sweet and nutty taste of coconut. The name "creamy" coconut is very fitting. It has that milkiness element to it and gives you a similar mouthfeel to that of the Coca-Cola Cherry Float, making it another successful dirty soda.
It seems like the kind of drink that should be reserved for a beach, but I got just as much enjoyment out of it sitting here in my Midwest house. I would tell you to snag one before the sun inevitably sets again on this standout flavor.
Methodology
Collecting all 10 of these new soda flavors required stops at a few different grocery stores. Walmart was a given since it's the exclusive retailer of Sprite Chill Mango Citrus. Then, I picked up a few sodas at Kroger, Meijer, and a nearby Giant Eagle location as well. I focused only on beverages that were either released or re-released in the early months of 2026. Once I got them all home, I tried them one by one and side by side.
It's really not too difficult to pick out a palatable and refreshing soda from a bad or underwhelming one. I was on the lookout for red flags like a cloying flavor or intense tangs of stevia that threw off the entire palate. Conversely, I wanted sodas with a good amount of fizz and flavors that build on each other rather than become overwhelming. Some picks felt a bit been-there-done-that, while others didn't quite live up to the flavors they were trying to imitate.
More often than not, I think the simpler the better when it comes to soft drink flavors, and some of the best recipes so far this year lead with that kind of easygoing, quiet confidence. A few may just be limited-time releases, but I hope to see them again really soon.