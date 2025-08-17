6 Sprite Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

I have a confession to make: This job has turned me into your classic drink girl. I've never craved carbonated drinks, water is always my beverage of choice, and coffee and cocktails are the two alternative beverages I'll indulge in. But since trying and reviewing more than my fair share of bubbly probiotic beverages, various grape soda flavors, and even Pepsi's newest offerings, it's hard to get through the day without a can of something sparkling — yet somehow, I hadn't yet taken the opportunity to explore Sprite's range of offerings.

It's a little embarrassing to admit that I didn't know Sprite had more than a couple flavors to choose from. There's the obvious lemon-lime variety, and I was vaguely aware of the existence of a zero-sugar alternative. But a tropical can? A lemonade-inspired beverage? One that mixes Sprite with tea? Apparently Sprite lives in a limitless world, so I figured it was high time to expand my own knowledge on the offerings. While I could enjoy some again, others were decidedly lackluster, so without further ado, here's my definitive ranking of the company's flavor lineup.