Review: Pepsi's New Prebiotic Colas Will Give Poppi A Run For Its Money

Any Pepsi fans in the house? I know, I know — the Pepsi-Coke rivalry is a touchy subject for many, with staunch fans of one or the other scoffing at restaurants that don't serve their preferred brand. But, Coke fans, it might be time to change your tune a little. Pepsi recently announced that it's launching a new lineup of Prebiotic Colas, making it a fierce contender in the prebiotic drink realm. Sure, Coke has its own Simply Pop line of prebiotic drinks, but we don't think they're worth the prebiotic benefits. Plus, none of them come in a cola flavor.

In this particular era of health-conscious consuming, it's a little surprising that it took Pepsi so long to formulate its own prebiotic soda — personally, I prefer these new offerings over Poppi's, which (somewhat ironically) was acquired by PepsiCo in the spring of 2025. Granted, Pepsi's Prebiotic Colas only come in two flavors, so you don't have a breadth of options (and if you're reading this close to the time of writing, you still have a few months to wait before you can get your hands on some). Still, if you're a cola drinker who's resigned themselves to fruit-flavored prebiotic sparklers in an effort to be "healthier," this is a launch worth celebrating. Spoiler alert: They're very good.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.