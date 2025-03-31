The Fast-Food Restaurants That Serve Pepsi Over Coke

The battle between Pepsi or Coke supremacy has been raging for generations, with no sign of the dispute coming to an end. The age-old rivalry pins friend against friend, restaurant against restaurant, each side arguing why their dark brown soda brand is the winner. When you order a Coca-Cola, you're either thrilled or sorely disappointed when the server or cashier informs you that their particular restaurant only serves Pepsi products — despite our ranking of Coca-Cola as the most popular cola brand. The list of major chains that serve Pepsi is smaller than those that serve Coke, but the numbers are changing all the time.

As of recently, the fast-food restaurants that serve Pepsi products include KFC, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Jersey Mike's Subs, and Dairy Queen, among others. Taco Bell is Pepsi's biggest fast-food chain partner, well-known for its exclusive Mountain Dew Baja Blast and icy cold cups of crisp Pepsi soda. This makes sense, since the quick-service Mexican restaurant began selling Pepsi products after it was acquired by the PepsiCo parent company in 1978. Beyond the dark-colored cola that people know and love, Pepsi products also include beverages such as Crush orange soda, Mountain Dew, Mug root beer, Schweppes ginger ale, and Starry (the lemon-lime soda that replaced Sierra Mist).