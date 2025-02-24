The Worst Coca-Cola Flavor Could Double As A Coffee Syrup

From its nostalgic taste and nose-tickling bubbles to its iconic packaging, Coca-Cola hits all the flavor right notes for those who enjoy the classic soft drink. While Coca-Cola has released a host of varieties to great reviews through the years — including Coca-Cola Cherry, Diet Coke, and Coca-Cola Lime — not all of them can stand on their own from a flavor perspective.

We tried and ranked eight different kinds of Coca-Cola and chose Vanilla Coke as the worst flavor. The flavor has had quite a journey since it was introduced. Released in 2002, it remained on store shelves until 2005 and made a permanent return in 2007. Unfortunately, it's a flavor we'd rather not taste again.

The biggest problem for us is that Vanilla Coke doesn't taste anything like Coke, or soda for that matter. We found it to be akin to a caramel syrup that may work better in coffee, but certainly not in a soft drink. The drink has a strong vanilla scent, but the taste is short on cola and heavy on syrup, and it tastes like synthetic syrup at that. While we understand what Coca-Cola may have been going for flavor-wise, it seems like the vanilla flavor and the cola flavor are competing rather than complementing each other.