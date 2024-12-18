The 12 Best New Soda Flavors Of 2024
The soft drink scene was anything but flat in 2024. Sweet tooths and pop lovers have enjoyed a year full of bubbles and brand-new flavors from the trifecta of soda kings including Pepsi-Co, Coca-Cola, and the Dr Pepper Snapple Group, but also from smaller players like the prebiotic soda newcomers. The research and development departments at these companies have been bursting with creativity and flooding store shelves with new products from January through December.
For some brands, this period of time has been all about collaborations. With inspiration blossoming from pop culture, public figures, and even iconic cookies, simple beverage releases have become spectacles of soda magic. During the course of the year, others turned to tropical twists, fruity firsts, new takes on nostalgic favorites, and drinkable desserts — tastes of marshmallow, chocolate, and coconut are all on the table. Sprite even shook things up with a never-before-seen flavor infusion. And, of course, we tied a bow on the year with a few cans full of fizzy and festive holiday features.
It's a lot to take in — talk about a sugar rush. But, we're going to break down each new beverage one by one during a rousing recap of one of the most effervescent years yet. Bottoms up for 2024's best and bubbliest.
Mountain Dew New Baja Flavors
The Baja Blast flavor was the best and coolest thing to happen to Mountain Dew. The bubbly brand has been riding that hurricane of a teal-colored tropical wave since 2004. Diving back into the vault, there have also been sparkling spin-offs over the years including the pina colada-inspired Baja Flash, Baja Mango Gem, and Baja Deep Dive with a flavor as mysterious as its name. And, in 2024, after 20 years of Baja slipping and slurping, two more limited-time descendants emerged.
Still following along with the Cowabunga surfer bro theme, the new cans were dubbed Laguna Lemonade and Point Break Punch. Dropping into stores in March, they made a statement covered in imagery of big frothy splashes, bright colored fruits, and exotic animals. For all intents and purposes, the first of the two is a mango lemonade — heavy on the mango, light on the citrus — but still carries carbonation. The latter, in addition to being a certified tongue twister, presents a fruit punch essence with a combination of tastes such as raspberry, pineapple, and cherry.
That wasn't all Mountain Dew wrote this year, either. The Pepsi-Co brand was also busy with other headline-making releases such as its summertime trio of patriotic pops including Liberty Chill, Freedom Fusion, and Star-Spangled Splash.
Olipop Barbie Peaches and Cream
Pop culture meets pop in this new 2024 Olipop flavor. Even though the top-grossing movie hit the box office in 2023, the prebiotic soda company didn't launch its Barbie collab beverage until May 1, 2024, creating a new surge of pink-splashed enthusiasm just in time for the world-famous doll's 65th anniversary. The flavor, a perky peaches and cream, pays homage to a Barbie of the 80s and according to OliPop, it contains real peach and apricot juices plus notes of natural vanilla.
People adored the novelty of these cans, drawn to the pastel color and Mattel ties. Plus, the high marks on the company's website tell you everything you need to know. Customers praised the soft drink's fresh taste and many said it was their favorite flavor yet. "This is exactly what I pictured a Barbie drink would be and taste like. Probably my favorite one out of all of them!" one review read.
We're not sure who came out victorious in the Barbenheimer showdown. Yet, this flavor won over the critics of the soda aisle during 2024, and the good news is it's still available on the Olipop website at time of writing.
Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread
Run, run as fast as you can! You can't catch me. I'm the Gingerbread pop! This has been the line repeating over and over in the minds of soda aficionados since the limited release of Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread. PepsiCo announced it would be unleashing this festively spiced drink on the market starting on December 4. But, acquiring one wouldn't be as simple as just waltzing into the grocery store. Instead, in addition to a giveaway, the brown cans would be available through the Pepsi TikTok shop in quantities of just one at a time and only with the purchase of two Pepsi Mini ten packs.
Those motivated enough to try the holiday specialty have been met with adorable gingerbread house packaging with a description of the drink as a "warm and indulgent blend of sweet brown sugar with cinnamon and ginger." According to a review by Tasting Table, though, the installment isn't quite as holly jolly as one would think, reporting the flavor as subtle overall with a slightly spicy finish that was also good for a tingling sensation on the tongue. Even still, this Pepsi creation is worthy of a mention, going down as one of 2024's most unique and buzzworthy soft drinks thanks to its scarcity and endorsement by the one and only Shaq.
Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut
Dr Pepper took a walk on the tropical side this year, adding the taste of coconut to its iconic 23-flavor makeup. Fittingly, the soda hit shelves in May, just in time for pool or beach lounging, and was promoted by the company as the only "coconut-cream-flavored dark soda on the market." It didn't stick around for long, running its course just through July like a strong yet brief summer storm. But, the fizzy beverage made a lasting impact — and we're not talking about lingering aftertaste.
Fans of Fansville are already calling for the seasonal soda's comeback on social media. On the brand's Instagram, one commenter writes, "This is the best flavor y'all have ever made besides the OG! please make it permanent I beg of you!!!"
Over on Reddit, the feeling was mutual. The users hoped for the best but speculated that if Creamy Coconut is anything like Dark Berry which appeared in 2019, it may never make a glorious return. In its stead, though, pseudo-mixologists in the comments were throwing out recipe ideas to hold us over. Mixing Malibu rum with Dr Pepper was thrown out as a boozy alternative. The idea to infuse the soft drink with coconut creme coffee creamer was also promising. And, adding coconut syrup and soda water to the fizzy can was another suggestion–though this one seems to lack that oh-so-important creamy essence.
Sprite Chill
A cold front tore through the soda industry this year as Sprite Chill made its frosty debut. Like all of Sprite's many renditions, it's a caffeine-free carbonated beverage, and its flavor profile is said to be that of cherry lime. But, this isn't just any old cherry lime soft drink — a variety that is a bit been-there-done-that if we do say so ourselves. Sprite Chill's selling point is that thanks to what the brand calls a "special cooling innovation", it offers an icy sensation that goes beyond what you get from original Sprite, or any standard soda for that matter. And, it's one of the first beverages of its kind to deliver this kind of unique mouthfeel without the addition of mint.
Almost immediately upon its April release, Sprite Chill was met with intrigue. Then, soon after consumers had a chance to dip their toes into the icy waters, the requests to make it a permanent flavor began to pour in. Luckily, the brand and its maker the Coca-Cola Company listened and now you can find both Sprite Chill and Sprite Chill Zero Sugar taking up a full-time spot on store shelves.
Shirley Temple 7Up
Surely, you've heard about this 7Up flavor by now. The soda brand has breathed new life into the Shirley Temple — a famous mixed mocktail named after the adorable child actress — by pairing it with its nearly 100-year-old lemon-lime soft drink recipe. The original Shirley Temple is made with a fusion of the pomegranate-based syrup grenadine and ginger ale — plus don't forget the maraschino cherries on top! So, this canned concoction may be a bit different than you're used to. Based on customer feedback, the limited edition flavor has been faring quite well since its October release.
The product's cans and packaging are dressed up in red and pink holiday spirit and the drink itself follows suit, pouring out in a dazzling shade of bright red. Early tasters say it's just like the nostalgic real deal. One Redditor wrote, "a Shirley Temple is basically 7UP and grenadine with a cherry. It's a pretty accurate representation imo. Love it." Another added, "I'm in the metro DC area. My local Walmart can't keep it in stock." Others still had a slightly different take, comparing the dual taste of pomegranate and cherry to Fruity Pebbles — a good or bad assessment, depending.
If you want to see yourself what this new-age version of the kiddie cocktail is all about, you'll have to face the holiday rush and get to the store soon. It's set to slip back in time on December 31.
Pepsi Peach
This year was extra peachy keen thanks to a fruity Pepsi release on top of Olipop's Barbie beverage. Pepsi Peach was actually launched over the summer in congruence with Pepsi Lime and through a partnership with American celebrity chef Bobby Flay. The campaign celebrated the art of grilling with the tagline #BetterwithPepsi and the two new outdoor eating-inspired flavors acted as the zestful mascots.
This is not the first time we've made Pepsi Lime's acquaintance. It was originally doled out in 2019 alongside Pepsi Mango and Pepsi Berry, identified by its bright and acidic citrus taste. Peach on the other hand is a brand new venture spun up by Pepsi's R&D department — and it seems to have gained some serious favor. In a tasting of the two conducted by The Daily Meal, peach passed with flying colors. The review noted its smooth sweet-but-not-too-sweet juicy essence that paired seamlessly with the natural tangs of the cola for a refreshing sip.
Pop enthusiasts on Reddit couldn't help but agree. One thread with the title "Pepsi Peach is a knockout" garnered plenty of positivity. One comment even read, "Best pop ever. 10/10. Every person in my family loves it. We'll be crushed when it is out of stock."
Starry Cranberry Blizz
Starry itself is a fresh soda brand, sent earthbound at the beginning of 2023 to replace the late Sierra Mist. Originally, its celestial lemon-lime tastes were only available in regular and zero-sugar versions. But, as of the 2024 holiday season, it is no longer just a one-flavor pony. It has officially jumped on the cranberry bandwagon with the introduction of Starry Cranberry Blizz.
Adding tangs of the tart berries to the already lively citrus effervescence, the drink appears to be a resurrection of an old, beloved Sierra Mist flavor called Cranberry Splash. However, this one is served up with a new twist, since Starry's recipe is known to be more crisp with a greater burst of lemon-lime compared to its predecessor.
Since the soda drop was announced, the brand's Instagram page has been bathed in colors of red and white, and followers have been enthusiastically wishing everyone a "Merry Cranmas." Then, once everyone was able to get their taste buds on the soft drink on November 4, the reviews started to pour in.
Some called it the best soda out there. Another fan noted, "Cranberry needs to be a permanent flavor." Since the brand's reply back read, "If only" with a sad face emoji, we won't hold our breath on that happening anytime soon. Don't delay grabbing a 12-pack or bottle.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar OREO
America's favorite sandwich cookie teamed up with America's favorite soda in 2024 — an alliance for the ages and one we're glad we were alive to see. Both Coke-flavored OREOs and OREO-flavored Zero Sugar Coke were born from the collaboration. The idea for each was to enjoy the classic and distinct tastes of Coke while concurrently taking in the notes of sweet vanilla creme and chocolate from the cookies — a tall task that the soft drink was able to achieve.
From the outside looking in, the soda cans are already symbolic of the coalescence of Coke and OREO, displaying the chocolate confection smack dab in the middle surrounded by other black and white optical-illusion-like imagery. The two-way drink also only comes in zero sugar, not an original, presumably to prevent a saccharine overdose. But, that doesn't stop it from giving off that clear-cut OREO flavor. Some say that it leads heavier with creme than chocolate, though it maintains the integrity of the cookie.
Jones S'Mores Soda
If Oreo Coke doesn't tickle your fancy or fulfill your dessert soda needs, you can also give the new Jones S'mores Soda a whirl. Jones is one of those brands that always seems to elicit the question, "But why?" Some truly outlandish flavors have been churned from the company's idea mill from Turkey & Gravy and Road Kill to Salmon Pâté and Antacid. But, on the other end of the sparkly spectrum, there are longstanding fan-favorite recipes, always sold in a nostalgic long-neck bottle, that consumers can't seem to get enough of.
It seems that the 2024 S'mores soda has already found its place in the second category. With hints of gooey singed marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers, all you have to do is pop the top and kick up your feet by the fire — no preparation or sticky fingers required. Jones drinkers are reveling in this sentiment and as such, the soft drink has earned glowing reviews, currently boasting five out of five stars on the brand's website. "Jones really knocked it out of the park with this one! The bubbles friggin' taste like marshmallow fluff! 10/10," says one consumer. Another also turned us onto the idea of pouring the fizzy drink over ice cream to make a S'mores float — an outstanding suggestion we only wish we had thought of first.
Sunkist Strawberry Orange
What originally started as just another orange-flavored soda has turned into an entire rainbow of refreshments featuring nearly every single fruit you can think of. And, now that Sunkist has thoroughly covered its bases, its mad scientist mixologists have turned to fusing two different fruity flavors together in single bottles, hoping for only positive reactions to ensue. Cherry Limeade, Watermelon Lemonade, and Berry Lemonade are all current examples as well as Strawberry Orange which was cooked up in 2024.
Perfect for the summertime heat, the new sippable elixir is said to deliver a sip that mixes sweet and tart. Sure enough, the strawberry and citrus flavor are bright, light, and unique. The cans and other packaging certainly follow the theme, dunked in a bright red-orange hue with the brand's gleaming sun emblem and condensation droplets covering every square inch. There has been plenty of feedback for the strawberry and orange combo flavor thus far. However, our favorite has to be the user on Reddit who described the drink as a "bubbly strawberry jello". Do with that information what you will.
Sunkist isn't taking any breaks either. It's already been announced that its next main squeeze will be Raspberry Blood Orange–a flavor on the horizon for 2025.
Poppi Wild Berry
Poppi and Olipop have been going head-to-head since the great storm of prebiotic sodas hit a few years back–though, Olipop did get the jump on its rival, coming out in 2018 while Poppi didn't hit shelves until 2020. In addition to sharing a similar business model and overarching product type, the two also share a crossover in many of its flavors. Both offer their own take on colas, lemon-lime sodas, grape drinks, ginger ale, orange soda...the list goes on and on.
However, one of Poppi's biggest flavors of the year happens to be one Olipop has yet to tackle — a flavor that was dreamt up while Olipop was likely off in Barbie land deep in its peachy partnership. Poppi Wild Berry kicked off right at the start of the year in January, first debuted at a pop-up "Poppi mart" in Los Angeles, California. The cans, in their vivid blue and deep purple shades, have now been distributed far and wide. Not to mention, wild berry was the first Poppi variety to be offered in a 16-ounce can in addition to its standard 12-ounce.
As for the flavor itself — since "wild berry" can be interpreted in a few different ways — is said to be a medley of tart raspberry, sweet blueberry, and ripe strawberry. If you haven't had a chance to try it yet, don't fret. It doesn't look like it will be popping off the Poppi lineup anytime soon.
Methodology
The soft drink market was exploding with fizzy fresh faces throughout the entirety of 2024. New flavors popped up left and right, but not all of them generated the bubbling excitement soda companies are always looking for following a product release. Some flew under the radar and others simply fell flat. Coke Spiced for example was discontinued just months after its February release and Mountain Dew's Fourth of July trio didn't live up to expectations.
We made sure to sift through all this noise to create our Greatist Soda Hits of 2024 list. Only sodas with the highest marks and praise earned a coveted spot, in addition to those carbonated drinks that stood out for their pure innovation, crafty marketing, or strong shelf appeal. In the end, we ended up with a bevy of beverages — across many different categories from colas and prebiotic sodas to twists on lemon-lime — that sparkle in their own way and that won't soon be forgotten, even if they aren't here to stay.