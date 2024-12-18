The 12 Best New Soda Flavors Of 2024

The soft drink scene was anything but flat in 2024. Sweet tooths and pop lovers have enjoyed a year full of bubbles and brand-new flavors from the trifecta of soda kings including Pepsi-Co, Coca-Cola, and the Dr Pepper Snapple Group, but also from smaller players like the prebiotic soda newcomers. The research and development departments at these companies have been bursting with creativity and flooding store shelves with new products from January through December.

For some brands, this period of time has been all about collaborations. With inspiration blossoming from pop culture, public figures, and even iconic cookies, simple beverage releases have become spectacles of soda magic. During the course of the year, others turned to tropical twists, fruity firsts, new takes on nostalgic favorites, and drinkable desserts — tastes of marshmallow, chocolate, and coconut are all on the table. Sprite even shook things up with a never-before-seen flavor infusion. And, of course, we tied a bow on the year with a few cans full of fizzy and festive holiday features.

It's a lot to take in — talk about a sugar rush. But, we're going to break down each new beverage one by one during a rousing recap of one of the most effervescent years yet. Bottoms up for 2024's best and bubbliest.

