Review: Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Is A Festive Treat That's Hard To Find

Now that the Thanksgiving festivities have come to a close, temperatures have continued to drop, and Santa himself floated down 5th Avenue in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, it is officially the holiday season! So, it's time to push aside the pumpkin spice, cranberry sauce, and leftover pecan pie and move on to some more Christmas-themed treats. While pumpkin reigns supreme for fall flavors, December's holidays have a bit more diversity in terms of the flavor profiles. In addition to eggnog and hot cocoa, both peppermint and gingerbread take center stage as the stars of the holiday season.

Peppermint may be a more popular choice during the holiday season, but if you are in the latter, more gingery camp, Pepsi's newest announcement that it will be launching a sugar-free gingerbread-flavored beverage should snap you right into the holiday spirit. I sampled the Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread soda to see if it was truly worth the seasonal hype.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

