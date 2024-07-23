Bar Experts Share The 14 Best Ways To Pair Sodas And Summery Cocktails

Soda's sweetness is both a blessing and a curse, especially when it comes to pairing it with cocktails. Sometimes, you don't want that cloying sweetness from the pop, but you want just a little bit of bubble to help elevate your favorite cocktail recipe. This is where sparkling water can lend a hand as a soda alternative.

"Take the time to research a quality sparkling water that will make your drink shine," recommends Yurczyk. One of his favorite summer beverages is a highball made with Japanese whisky and soda water; he shares that the carbonated addition "helps bring out the subtle flavors in the whisky." Yurczyk also says that you could use soda water for a ranch water cocktail, but he prefers to use a mineral water like Topo Chico for concocting his. "[Mineral water] has more aggressive bubbles and some natural minerals that add to the flavor of the drink," he explains.

Yurczyk notes that soda water can also be a helpful addition to drinks made with bitter liqueurs, like Aperol and Campari, including the classic spritz. "In this case, the soda water works to only slightly dilute the drink without compromising any of the effervescence from the prosecco," he explains. Soda water is far from sweet, but it will still help balance out some of your other summertime cocktail favorites.