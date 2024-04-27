Why Cream Soda Is The Perfect Mixer For Bourbon Lovers

Bourbon lovers are a growing breed, and it's unsurprising, given how excellent this American whiskey is. Each part of the process of making this spirit, from fermentation to chill filtration, is an important factor that impacts how bourbon tastes. But considering bourbon's nine common tasting notes and all of its complex and rich flavors, it becomes crucial to use the perfect mixer to make cocktails with the spirit, especially for bourbon lovers.

According to Tasting Table writer Chesney McDonald, a qualified wine, spirits, and beer connoisseur, and other experts we consulted, that perfect ingredient is one of the 12 best mixers for your bourbon, and it's none other than the very accessible cream soda. Cream soda's sugary flavor perfectly complements the sweet notes in bourbon. Cream soda is also bubbly and has strong notes of vanilla, which is one of the common tasting notes of bourbon. Additionally, vanilla goes beautifully with caramel, another common flavor note in bourbon.

To make bourbon, distillers must age the spirit in new, charred oak barrels. From these barrels, the bourbon develops all the caramel flavors. McDonald noted how you might also taste "hints of butterscotch" or "slight sassafrass" when you mix cream soda with bourbon. With its pleasant fizziness and all these candy-like flavors at play, a bourbon cocktail crafted with cream soda can remind you of a delicious ice cream float.