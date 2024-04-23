An Expert Explains The Important Factors That Impact Bourbon's Flavor

The type of mash bill used during the bourbon-making process is one of the biggest factors in developing the spirit's flavor. After all, the grains used actually impart whiskey's flavor, such as how rye imparts spiciness, corn imparts sweetness, and wheat imparts creaminess.

However, several other factors impact whiskey and bourbon's ultimate flavor, and there are the bourbon's tasting wheel's five key notes plus more than nine common tasting notes for bourbon for you to consider. Vanilla is a common tasting note in bourbon, and sometimes, you might taste fruits, spices, herbs, or floral notes. Other times, wood, smoke, and nuts are present.

To better understand all the factors determining bourbon's ultimate flavor, we spoke with Executive Bourbon Steward, Founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC, and Executive Director of Bourbon Charity, Chris Blatner. "There are a number of factors at play that will affect the flavor of a Bourbon and that will ultimately influence its final aroma, taste, and overall character," he stated. These factors include fermentation, distillation, aging, barrel entry proof, batching and blending, bottling strength, and filtration.