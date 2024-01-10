The Unexpected Liquor You Should Pair With Cream Soda

I've spent the majority of my adult life working in bars, and if there's one thing I've learned (other than how to clear a room with an ear-splitting playlist), it's that the age of elitist cocktails is over. You're a diehard old fashioned drinker? No sweat. You swear by a fruity sex on the beach? No shade (pun intended). But, at large, today's discerning drinkers are thirsty for the intersection of maturity and accessibility.

The negroni sbagliato had the internet in a chokehold last year after going viral on TikTok. The addition of bubbly prosecco opened the door for novice cocktail fans to enjoy the otherwise strong, bitter classic negroni, and that's just one example. The espresso martini dominated the cocktail scene last year and the year before, a siren song to sippers with a sophisticated flavor that's still easier to enjoy than the pucker-inducing dry martini. Or, consider the Aperol spritz's aggressive emergence onto the brunch scene; nowadays it's as common as a bloody mary or a mimosa.

That's why, today, we're exploring the unexpected liquor pairing that keeps the mature-meets-accessible cocktail train rolling. For easy yet impressive cocktails that inexperienced palettes can enjoy (and fledgling home mixologists can master), pair cream soda with spiced rum. For an approachable, dimensional drink, take a cue from the proportions of another classic two-parter cocktail,the G&T, and combine three parts cream soda with one part spiced rum.